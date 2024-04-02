A group of teenagers was caught atop a 43-story downtown San Francisco skyscraper Tuesday afternoon, building security said.

The four teens were on top of 44 Montgomery St. in the city's Financial District, according to building security, who refused to give a name as they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Officers detained two teenagers near the building after responding to a report of trespassers around 1:34 p.m., according to the San Francisco Police Department. Security told The Standard the two other teens got away.

One of the teens had a crowbar that was seized by police at around 3 p.m. Of the two teens who were detained by police, one was released from police custody to his mother, while the other was taken to the police station.

One of the teens, who spoke to The Standard on condition of anonymity, said he has been climbing buildings as a fun challenge for about a year and documenting his feats on social media. He noted that it was just him and one friend who went up to the top of the building on Montgomery Tuesday.