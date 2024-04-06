Owner Jose Acosta, who opened the truck in January, said he moved to San Francisco from Florida in 2020 to start the business after hearing from a friend about the lack of good Colombian food spots in the Bay Area.

The truck also serves Colombian street food favorites like the salchipapa—french fries topped with sausage, corn, cheese, plantain crumbles and a house sauce reminiscent of mayo-ketchup.

At the corner of Ninth and Folsom streets, Colombian’s Food Factory specializes in traditional Colombian dishes, like the bandeja paisa—a plate of carne asada, chicharrón, Colombian chorizo and morcilla (blood sausage) with rice, a fried egg, red beans, avocado and an arepa (cornmeal cake).

Colombians are flocking to a San Francisco food truck for an authentic taste of home after it opened in SoMa just a few months ago.

“He would travel to San Francisco for work and told me there were a lot of cuisines here but not many Colombian options,” Acosta told The Standard. “We discovered that there was a good-sized population of Colombians here in the area that didn’t have a place to eat typical Colombian food.”

Like eating in Colombia

“It’s not that there aren’t any Colombian spots in San Francisco,” Arenas said. “It’s just that the sazon (Spanish for seasoning) here makes you feel like you are eating back in Colombia.”

Maria “Mafe” Arenas, a Colombian who visited the truck on Thursday, raved about the food’s seasoning, saying it tasted like home.

Acosta said he has always had a passion for food. Before immigrating to Florida in 2018, the 40-year-old studied culinary arts in Colombia. While in Florida, he worked his way up from dishwasher to kitchen manager at two different restaurants. But he always dreamed of starting his own business.

When the pandemic began, he felt the time was right to head west with his wife and child, so he took it.

“I had two restaurant jobs while I was in Miami at two different Colombian restaurants and became the kitchen manager after a year and a half,” he said. “That’s when I said, ‘I can’t do this anymore’—working all day to survive. So we sold all of our stuff and drove here right at the beginning of Covid.”