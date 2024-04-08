San Francisco parties at the Exploratorium for solar eclipse

There was almost no better place to look to the skies and take in the solar eclipse in the Bay Area on Monday than San Francisco's Exploratorium.

Although some chose to gather at other locations, like Oakland's Chabot Space & Science Center or San Francisco State University's student-run observatory, the weather conditions and setting along the Embarcadero's Pier 15 were ideal for viewing the celestial spectacle.

A long line of locals had already gathered by 9:30 a.m., including San Francisco resident Miriam Warren, who lives near Ocean Beach and told The Standard that she checked the forecast before coming to the Exploratorium.

"It'll be fun to see it with everyone, just like when you see a movie. It's an experience when you're in a theater, like watching Harry Potter with all the fans," Warren said. "And then, here I'm with people who are going to be excited about a celestial happening."