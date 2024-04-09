Driver killed in Noe Valley rollover crash identified as 85-year-old man

The driver killed in a rollover crash in Noe Valley on March 30 has been identified by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office as an 85-year-old San Francisco man.

Berc Eldemir died after he was ejected from his car near the intersection of Diamond and Clipper streets at around 10:30 a.m., said San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Mariano Elias. The car came to rest on its roof after he struck a tree along with three other vehicles.

Eldemir was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred just days after Mayor London Breed pledged to enhance traffic safety in San Francisco by implementing physical measures to safeguard pedestrians and moderate vehicle speeds.