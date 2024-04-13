Trying to stay relevant, San Francisco arts organizations turn to the TikTok generation

Since then, De Los Santos has expanded his repertoire of Reels and TikToks from regular bars and restaurants to highlight nights out at SF Jazz and heady, multi-sensory concerts at the San Francisco Symphony —adding more variety and sophistication to his posts.

“$26 is the most, like, entry-level ticket, right?” he said. “And you pay that much for a drink with tip and tax.”

While tickets to the opera can run to $400 or more, there are less sky-high price points that Gen Z’ers can stomach.

That was until he received an invitation from a digital media agency to bring his influencing skills to the San Francisco Opera. De Los Santos soon learned that for the same price as a fancy cocktail from a rooftop bar he—and, potentially, his more than 40,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok—could enjoy an entire evening of La Traviata in a regal concert hall. Maybe the opera—including that champagne in an opera box—wasn’t so unapproachable after all.

Like many cash-strapped 20-somethings living in expensive urban areas, 28-year-old San Francisco influencer Andrew De Los Santos— aka @andrewtourssf —felt that sipping champagne at the opera was something for 40-year-olds with three companies to their names, plenty of guap to drop and a tux that they could pull of their closets on a whim.

De Los Santos is hardly alone. From dreamy walkthroughs of the de Young to “fun-things-to-do-in-the-city”-style videos, local arts organizations are starting to talk like the kids on TikTok—and hoping that they might lure the chronically online generation and its millennial cousins to their IRL galleries and orchestra halls. In other words, ceremonious unboxing Reels and “come-with-me-style” TikToks are no longer the only terrain for obsessive tech heads or picture-perfect lifestyle vloggers.

Fine arts organizations are realizing the potential of cultivating new audiences through influencers like De Los Santos. They’ve begun courting him with tickets or even paying him outright to work his viral magic on some of the city’s most rarefied auditoriums and performance halls.

“I just didn't want to be that same basic person that just goes to the same bars and clubs all the time,” he said. “But these were tying in the beauty of culture and other ways to show San Francisco, and I just really grew to love it.”

Pay-to-play

Coomans leaned into creating influencer marketing campaigns for the brand and her clients in 2021 after working on successful user-generated campaigns with Pottery Barn Teen under Williams Sonoma and seeing how this type of marketing could help arts organizations grow their followings after the pandemic.

Institutions like the San Francisco Opera have wide name recognition, but what they lack are patrons with comparatively few gray hairs. How best to attract new audiences is a perennial question and the main reason why Kari Lincks Coomans turned her blog Red Curtain Addict into an AI-powered online performing arts recommendation platform in 2020. Connecting Bay Area arts organizations with local influencers, her agency helps tap into new demographics through creative content collaborations.

“Now, more than ever, arts [organizations] are looking for new and innovative ways to reach these new audiences,” Coomans said. “We're helping them pioneer and try [it] for the first time … they’re becoming trailblazers.”

Red Curtain Addict has worked with several arts organizations in the Bay Area, such as the San Francisco Opera and Cal Performances, to initiate and oversee their marketing campaigns from start to finish. Coomans’ rates start at $3,500 to run influencer campaigns, whose creative budgets can range from $2,000 to $10,000. While the influencer marketing budgets for arts organizations are often much smaller than those of big brands like L’Oreal or Pinterest, Coomans said they’re starting to go up, with some clients even tripling such line items over the last few years.

De Los Santos is one of Red Curtain Addict’s top-performing influencers for its campaigns, charging anywhere from $500 to $2,000 for a package of posts—or a little less in the case of arts nonprofits, usually around $1,000. He’s a bit of a fanboy now, collecting programs from every show he sees. But at the end of the day, he doesn’t just think of himself as an ambassador for the arts but also a businessman.

The perks pay enough

Not all these Instagram or TikTok posts are pay-to-play. Several influencers said that they often post arts-related content for free—just because they’re passionate ballet “bunheads” or theater geeks and want to boost up San Francisco’s arts scene, anyway. But the freebies don’t hurt.

Last summer, the Asian Art Museum held a small meet-and-greet with Murakami ahead of his hugely popular solo exhibition, inviting a select number of influencers. One reel from the event, posted by San Francisco style and travel vlogger Ally Chen , garnered more than 12,380 likes, going “semi-viral,” in the words of Asian Art Museum digital marketing coordinator Alisa Wong.

When inviting content creators to come through their doors, fine arts museums often comp admission for influencers to exhibitions—with no expectation to post, they say—and may sweeten the deal with merch from the museum store, a catalog from the exhibition, a private preview of the galleries or a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to, say, shake hands with famed Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami.

“As a nonprofit museum, we don't always have a huge budget,” said Wong, who noted that the museum spends about 1%-2% of its overall marketing on content creators, while the remainder goes to a mix of TV and radio broadcasts, paid social, on-site marketing materials, and Muni ads and other print media. “We try to look for ways that we can offer them kind of like a unique and fun experience,” she added. “All the artists aren't going to be Murakami, for example, but even being able to meet artists in person—that's what we consider a unique experience.”

Former studio art major Kara Harms runs the San Francisco-based lifestyle brand Whimsy Soul, posting about exhibitions at SFMOMA and the de Young on her social media channels for free. For her, these exclusive experiences are worthwhile because they’re unique—and they can boost her follower count.