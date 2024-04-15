According to multiple reports, Tesla is laying off at least 10% of its workforce.

In a memo obtained by CNBC, following a story first reported by Electrek, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the cuts a necessary belt-tightening due to economic conditions.

"As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally," Musk said.

"There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done. This will enable us to be lean, innovative and hungry for the next growth phase cycle."