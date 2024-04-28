In early March, Anna Koenig, 39, a financial analyst for Alvarado Street Bakery in Petaluma, devoted two hours of her Saturday to designing a Google Slides presentation. This wasn't a work requirement, but preparation for the PowerPoint house party she was attending in Santa Rosa that evening.

She wanted to amuse her friends, so Koenig's showcase revolved around “The weirdest subreddits I could find,” with slides devoted to bees wearing fake top hats and bread stapled to trees. “I’ve made lots of decks for work,” she said. But this was the first time she’d made one “so goofy.”

At the party, the host erected a large projector screen and each guest—a mix of marketers, musicians, artists and technologists—got eight minutes to expound on their chosen topic. In addition to Koenig’s subreddit roundup, there was a Canva-created qualitative analysis of Yelp health food store reviews, lessons in renovating a crusty Airstream land yacht and a tongue-in-cheek animated guide for “how to stop affordable housing developments in 10 easy steps.”

“Some were really funny,” Koenig said; others just “really informative.”

While the pandemic temporarily blurred the lines between personal and professional spheres, a growing cohort of Bay Area people insist on keeping those worlds permanently blended. They’re finding joy in "workifying" personal time, unleashing productivity apps and public speaking obligations on everything from post-collegiate house parties to birthday bashes to bachelorette parties.

Learning-driven parties are popular with Anosha Rahim, a San Francisco-based AI engineer, who last year organized a birthday party for a friend, which included a PowerPoint presentation about the birthday girl’s life, followed by a Q+A session.

Rahim also hosted a food-free Friendsgiving event as an alternative to the traditional food-filled holiday: “Instead of a dinner, every guest reads a paper about the history of Thanksgiving and indigeneity,” and then they discuss what they have learned. No turkey or trimmings are served, Rahim said, but there is “always tea.”

Despite the work-like drudgery implicit in these social functions, their popularity is understandable, said Zachary Reese, an assistant psychology professor at the University of San Francisco and director of the Love and Communication Lab. “Many people in the Bay Area have highly technical jobs, work from home and interact with few people over the course of a day,” he said. Hence, the draw of “boring party games that let them share their otherwise isolated experiences.”

In PowerPoint party land, eccentricity is king. At a December gathering hosted by Richa Tenany, a software engineer for Disney based in San Francisco, slides included "Guess the parents of the AI-generated child" and "Will you get canceled in 2024?" (Peak San Francisco PowerPoint may have come from this 2021 clip by TikTok user Blueberryjuice2. Slides included, “Comparing my exes to different cryptocurrencies,” and “Where to find women in SF.”)

Naturally, PowerPoint developer Microsoft is thrilled by this trend. “[PowerPoints] offer a unique twist on traditional get-togethers,” said a Microsoft spokesperson. The company may be less thrilled to learn that, in fact, most PowerPoint party attendees now opt to design their presentations using Google Slides or Canva.

For Lee Ann Delarosa, a 25-year-old operations engineer for JLL, a real estate and investment management firm, there ain’t no party like a practical party. She has hosted “skill switch” events, wherein friends take turns teaching their talents, ranging from bullet journaling to piano to Mandarin lessons to music production. “We go for brunch after,” she said.