The Haul: The city’s most famous pastry chef has been keeping a secret

This is The Haul, a new series from The Standard that follows the city’s top chefs and food experts as they forage for their own groceries.

Liz Prueitt, the co-founder of Tartine and arguably one of the world’s most celebrated pastry chefs, is finally coming out. She has a serious gluten intolerance—in fact, one that she's grappled with for over 30 years.

In 1987—before she’d spent a year working at some of the best patisseries in France, before Tartine was even a twinkle in her eye—Prueitt was told to lay off the all-purpose flour by a chiropractor in San Francisco. “Could a more California statement be made?” she jokes on her new gluten-free baking Substack, “Have Your Cake,” which launched last month.

Even though wheat had the potential to land her in the emergency room, Prueitt persevered, producing Tartine's highly glutenlicious pastries. Her love of baking compensated for her inability to eat more than a bite or two of her own creations. But as of the past year, Prueitt has finally ousted gluten entirely from her personal life and is releasing the gluten-free recipes she’s long been tinkering with.

While the GF community may celebrate its latest cult member, the wider community of Tartine fanatics may have some trepidations. Gluten-free desserts have a leaden stigma attached. Are Prueitt's gluten-free recipes going to result in edible hockey pucks? Never fear. She is a scientist as much as a baker, and she’s taken GF desserts to a new level of lightness and sophistication.