There are two tanks in the dining room, two bigger ones in the living room, another three in a spare bedroom upstairs, and one in the bathroom—so when he turns on the blacklights, the house feels like a collection of neon underwater raves. Beyond all the marine invertebrates is one other mammal: a gregarious pitbull-Chihuahua mix named Phoebe, who doesn’t seem to mind the ultraviolet glow.

Both floors of his San Rafael home hum with large saltwater tanks, each filled with hundreds of coral specimens, along with angelfish and clownfish and other species that swim around Nguyen’s homegrown colonies.

A self-described “reefer” and lifelong Marin resident, Nguyen has been interested in the life aquatic since he took home his first goldfish in a plastic bag from an elementary school fair. He owns a computer repair shop elsewhere in San Rafael, but over the last 15 years, coral farming has gradually overtaken his life. Now he’s on the cusp of making this increasingly lucrative side hustle his main gig, selling tens of thousands of dollars worth of homegrown reefs at various coral-fanatic conferences and trade shows around the country.

When he spoke with The Standard earlier this month, Nguyen had just returned from Reefapalooza, a two-day expo in Orlando that bills itself as America’s largest saltwater aquarium show and where he sold $22,000 worth of coral—his most ever.

“This is the Holy Grail,” he said, pointing out a specimen of Hulk Torch, an anemone-like beauty with rounded tentacles that glow the color of bananas and would administer a mild sting to anyone who touched it. “Everybody wants a yellow coral, which is the most rare. This is like the Holy Grail of Holy Grails, because it’s extra-yellow and extra-long.”

It’s about eight years old, although Nguyen has only owned it for the last four months. The cost? A tidy $1,300. “That’s actually a deal, because it has two heads on it,” he said, referring to the distinct colonies growing side-by-side. “Normally, one head goes for $1,000.”