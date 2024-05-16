Chef Anthony Strong, best known for his time at Pizzeria Delfina and Locanda, hit the ground running when he opened his hip pasta shop-and-restaurant hybrid in the Richmond last March. Today, no reservations are taken at Pasta Supply Co., and the lines for dine-in are long but move quickly. The pasta case displays all sorts of tempting shapes to pair with an infinite selection of sauces, many of which—like a Calabrian chile-Chinese XO mashup—are delightfully not part of the average nonna repertoire.



In T-Minus two weeks, Strong is poised to open the doors of his second location, this one in the Mission, where he’ll be offering cooking classes to boot. Until then, the Clement Street location will give you a taste of what’s to come. An addictive salad of mixed chicories is topped with crispy breadcrumbs and an oozy, soft-cooked egg. A fava bean campanelle coated thickly with mild and creamy fava bean pesto is a spring double-down. But it’s the ravioli filled with corn and polenta, sauced with a tangy sauerkraut butter and sprinkled with spicy, cracked, fried peppercorns—crunchy little wake-up calls to all that sweetness—that sums up Strong’s sensibility. It’s a quirky headscratcher of a pasta that, once put in your mouth, turns out to be pure genius. —SD