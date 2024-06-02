Welcome back to Snitch City. You know the drill by now: Snitch on your neighbors who are snitchin’ on others in the box below.



As connoisseurs of snitching, we love rats but only the metaphorical kind. The real ones are gross and bad.

So it was with mixed feelings that we watched a video from the South Bernal Nextdoor page that the poster claimed shows an elderly man dumping dead rats from a bag by a tree outside someone’s home. Killing a bunch of rats? A public service, potentially. Depositing them outside someone else’s home? Not very neighborly.

That was the opinion of Veronica Davis, who posted the videos. In one video, Davis can be seen confronting the man as he is carrying a white garbage bag. That’s about all that can be seen. It’s too grainy to make out any dead rats, the dialogue is muffled, and the man goes behind a tree, making it impossible to see if he leaves anything behind. In another video, the man can be seen tossing a bag toward the tree, but there’s no way to tell what’s inside it.

Davis told The Standard that the man left three bags with “several” dead rats stuck to sticky traps outside her 89-year-old mother’s home on Gilman Avenue between Ingalls and Hawes streets in the Bayview between April and Memorial Day. The bags would appear outside the home sporadically, a few weeks apart.

“They were full and stinking,” Davis said. “You could walk down the street and smell them.”

Davis said she has filed two reports with the Department of Public Health and called police twice, most recently on Tuesday. When police responded, Davis said she overheard the man tell officers that the rats came from his home. Now, she’s demanding the health department inspect the man’s home and abate the infestation.