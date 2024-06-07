An SFMTA employee revved a city-owned pickup truck up to 96 miles per hour on the interstate early one morning. A Park Ranger topped out at 75 mph in a 30-mph-zone in the middle of the night. And a Human Services Agency worker gunned a minivan up to 101 mph on an Antioch highway.

Those are some of the most egregious speeding incidents flagged by GPS devices installed in the vehicles that San Francisco’s city employees drive.

San Francisco is trying to crack down on speeding, the leading cause of traffic deaths and severe injuries in the city. It’s spending millions of dollars beefing up police traffic enforcement and redesigning city streets to that end. But even as public officials aim project after project at slowing down citizens, GPS data the city collects indicates that one key group continues to hurtle around San Francisco at breakneck speeds: city employees.

Back in 2016, city leaders mandated the installation of GPS-tracking black boxes in city-owned vehicles, reacting to severe traffic crashes involving public employees. Nearly a decade later, more than 4,500 of San Francisco’s vehicles, from pickups to Priuses, are outfitted with the black boxes, which feed a steady stream of information back to fleet managers.

But instead of eliminating speeding by public employees, the April 2024 GPS data obtained by The Standard suggests that chronic unsafe driving continues across the civic workforce.

The data, which excludes emergency vehicles that are allowed to speed, flagged over 1,510 times city employees topped out at 80 mph or more in April. That’s well above the 445 monthly incident average the city recorded between November 2017 and November 2020, according to a city report on the topic. The problem has quietly grown since the pandemic, with the black boxes recording an average of 1,600 incidents of city employees speeding 80 mph or more each month from July 2021 to December 2022.