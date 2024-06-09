San Francisco has reached peak bagel. It’s a blessing and a curse

“I grew up in Detroit with my family getting bagels every weekend, and for us, it wasn’t an affordable luxury—it was just affordable,” Weinstein said.

Was Wise Sons’ decision just a smart marketing ploy? Or a response to “ greedflation ”? The bagelry’s CEO Jeff Weinstein said the promo is a conscious effort to counterbalance the high cost of food and groceries and keep the company’s New York-style bagels accessible.

In a press release, Wise Sons Deli announced this week that it is decreasing the price of packs of bagels, offering four for $9—about a dollar less than they usually cost and only a dollar more than four bagels at House of Bagels, San Francisco’s 62-year-old institution, where neighborhood families go for a work-a-day kind of breakfast.

Heard the one about the Jewish deli that lowered prices on bagels? Nope, it’s not a Larry David joke.

But beyond wanting to create a bagel-safe space, Weinstein also acknowledges there’s been an abundance of competition since Wise Sons launched as a pop-up in early 2011. “It definitely factored into our decision about pricing.”

As recently as a decade ago, there was no bagel competition in San Francisco to speak of—just a lot of displaced New Yorkers whining about living in a bagel desert. The Bay Area was occupied by the likes of Noah’s, with a few respectable local options such as Saul’s in Berkeley and mini-chain The Posh Bagel.

Where to try some of SF’s best bagels 📍Boichik Bagels, 3665 Sacramento St., Presidio Heights Boichik’s Emily Winston, who studied mechanical engineering at Cornell University, attacked her goal of re-creating a classic New York-style bagel with scientific precision. These days they’re rolled out by robot but remain the Bay Area’s truest approximation of Big Apple bageldom. 📍Schlok’s Bagels & Lox, 1263 Fell St., Panhandle Aiming to make a malty New York-style bagel with a crunchy crust but without using potassium bromate (a common but controversial ingredient), Schlok’s offers oversized bagels that get cold-proofed overnight before being boiled and baked on traditional burlap-wrapped wooden boards. 📍The Laundromat SF, 3725 Balboa St., Outer Richmond Before opening The Laundromat in November 2022, Jenna O’Connell and Kevin Rodgers operated the super-popular Holey Roller Bagel in Santa Cruz. Now they bring their years of experience making chewy-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside New York-style bagels to the Outer Richmond four mornings a week. 📍Chicken Dog Bagels, 235 Cortland Ave., Bernal Heights Though Chicken Dog’s Alex Rogers grew up on the East Coast, he eschews chasing a classic New York style instead producing hundreds of hand-rolled, naturally leavened sourdough bagels that draw lines of fans every Saturday morning. Be warned: Rogers starts selling at 9 a.m. and usually sells out in a couple of hours.

But in the last decade or so, the region might have reached the apex of its bagel bell curve, with bagels being treated with as much care as cult croissants. Today, San Francisco has a growing roster of high-brow bagel choices, including Berkeley-based Boichik, Schlok’s, and The Laundromat. Emulating the classic New York style, some are hand-shaped and slow-proofed before being boiled and then baked. Others use sourdough starters and organic flour. It is fair to say we have reached peak bagel.

The bagel boom started in earnest in 2011, when pop-up Schmendricks launched, making bagels good enough to earn praise from the New York Times. (Sadly, after a couple years, Schmendricks sputtered out.) In 2012, Wise Sons opened its deli in the Mission District, though for four whole years, they flatly refused to even attempt making the bagels they’re now known for.

In 2018, Midnite Bagel’s distinctive whole-grain sourdough bagels, which carried extra cache thanks to owner Nick Beitcher’s connection to cult-favorite bakery Tartine, started to draw long lines at farmers markets. A year later, Daily Driver delivered its wood-fired specimens, just a few months before self-taught baker Emily Winston settled Boichik Bagels into a permanent Berkeley home. The East Coast-native recalls her choices at the time. “If there had been a bagel that I was content to eat, I never would have gone through all the work of making my own.”

Since then, the Bay Area bagelscape has only continued to diversify. In the past two years, scrappy little businesses including Chicken Dog and Hella Bagels in Albany have risen up to bring shiny bagels to the people. Even James Beard Award-winning chef Chrisopher Kostow got into the game with the opening of his “Jew-ish” deli Loveski at Napa’s Oxbow Public Market.

The result is that a good bagel is more accessible than ever—including at grocery stores. A four-pack of Wise Sons onion is now in the aisle of Gus’s, though it might require a few minutes in the toaster oven to achieve its fullest potential. Boichik bagels can be had at coffee shops like Signal, and Daily Driver sells theirs at markets, including Good Life Grocery.