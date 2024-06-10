“In 1990, myself and Maurice Caldwell shot two people,” Funches, 53, told The Standard from his prison cell in Colorado, where he is serving life for an unrelated murder.

Now, though, Funches says he lied about Caldwell’s innocence. What’s more, he says Kaneb has known about his lie but continues to represent the case publicly as an example of the truth triumphing in the end.

In 1991, Maurice Caldwell, then 23, was convicted of murder for a San Francisco drug deal gone bad. Nearly two decades later, a young lawyer at the Northern California Innocence Project, Paige Kaneb, helped win his release from prison. The victory hinged largely on declarations from Marritte Funches, Caldwell’s friend, who took blame for the killing and identified someone else as his accomplice. After Caldwell won his freedom, he went on to win an $8 million settlement from the city for his two decades behind bars—the second largest payout the city has ever made in such a case.

In a series of extensive communications with The Standard from prison, Funches revealed an off-and-on romantic relationship with Kaneb, including during the period in which she represented Caldwell in court and secured his freedom. Funches solicited and accepted favors from Kaneb. Funches says he recently filed a complaint with the authorities and handed over the phone on which he communicated with Caldwell about the case and the promises he made, and with Kaneb about their relationship and the case.

The Standard has viewed text messages and court transcripts, and listened to taped phone calls that corroborate many aspects of Funches’ relationship with Kaneb and the aid he claims Caldwell promised him.

The disclosures add up to a complicated story of a murder, a friendship gone bad, a forbidden love, and a series of betrayals. They also raise troubling questions about the much-lauded Innocence Project and the lengths to which one of its top lawyers was willing to go to free a man convicted of murder.

(The Northern California Innocence Project, or NCIP, is independent from the original Innocence Project founded in New York City. All references to Innocence Project in this story refer to the NCIP.)

Neither Kaneb nor Caldwell responded to repeated requests for comment.

The Innocence Project’s Executive Director, Todd Fries, defended his organization’s ethical standards and its work on behalf of Caldwell. “The NCIP stands by our legal representation of Maurice Caldwell, whose exoneration in 2011 was based on widely corroborated facts and testimony, and believes these claims have no bearing on the rightful exoneration of this innocent man,” he said.

Fries added that the allegations against Kaneb have been referred to Santa Clara University, which houses the Innocence Project’s Northern California chapter, for investigation.