Anthony Strong’s story has an underdog, made-for-“The-Bear” narrative arc. In 2020, the chef—who learned to craft gorgeous pasta as the chef of Delfina and the now-shuttered Locanda—opened his first restaurant, Prairie, a California-style full-service establishment that cost him $11,000 a month in rent and almost $90,000 in payroll. It failed in short order, lasting only a year.

Sure, it was the pandemic—as he put it to Eater, “a battle zone of a year”—but Prairie’s closure was complicated, Strong will tell you. Restaurants, as they stand, are still utilizing an excruciatingly ineffective business model. Particularly if you’re in San Francisco, which functions as the food world’s Barry’s Bootcamp, forcing restaurateurs to deadlift our city’s astronomical food, labor and rent costs until they burn out.



After Prairie closed, Strong took the next logical step. He bought a vintage white VW camper van, called it Superstella and started a four-person “restaurant” out of it. For 11 months, he functioned blissfully as chef and server.