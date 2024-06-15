Two years after a hammer-wielding attacker broke into Nancy Pelosi’s home in the middle of the night, the San Francisco Police Department is set to renew a lapsed agreement with federal police to provide 24/7 security at the house in exchange for $1 million.

The new agreement comes in the wake of the federal conviction of Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape and an uptick in recent protests calling on the Congresswoman to back a ceasefire in Gaza. Two people were recently arrested and charged for protest activities related to Pelsoi’s position on the conflict.

The new agreement, which is retroactive to January, is set to go before the Board of Supervisors later this month.