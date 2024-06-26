But if you’re coming here to fill up cheaply, I’d recommend the big bowl of excellent biryani. Aaha serves four types: one with cashews, another flavored with bright sorrel leaves and a tamarind-laced version. Personally, I’m in a long-term relationship with the fourth, the chef’s “Aaha Special” made with goat. Goat is a very common meat in India, but less so in U.S. restaurants where lamb is often used as a replacement. Aaha’s goat is tender enough to cut into with the edge of a spoon, each piece of meat entangled with the cinnamon-scented, spicy rice. It comes with a cooling side of raita, or seasoned yogurt. The biryani serving is so generous it easily serves two. And if you’re lucky, you might even leave with leftovers. Wash it down with a fresh lime soda, which comes in two variations, sweet or salty—the latter is a bit like a dip in the ocean. Go for the sweet.