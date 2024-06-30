With all due respect to beachfront roller coasters and mystery spots, the better reason to visit Santa Cruz right now is the food and drink scene. Start downtown, where you’ll find the newly opened Hook & Line, which plates refined seafood dishes such as a marinated mussel toast. At nearby Barceloneta, you may recognize Brett and Elan Emerson, who have recreated a version of their former Noe Valley Spanish restaurant, Contigo. Neighboring Bad Animal wows with an unexpected mash-up of used books, natural wines, and high-quality Thai food from resident Chef Lalita Kaewsawang. And, while Santa Cruz is big on breweries—its own Humble Sea Brewing is soon headed our way—don’t miss an al fresco cocktail on the buzzing courtyard at Abbott Square Market.