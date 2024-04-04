With more rain on the way, officials in Monterey County closed Highway 1 to all traffic Wednesday afternoon after a giant chunk of the roadway collapsed during an Easter weekend storm.

Since Sunday, crews had been escorting convoys of vehicles over the damaged portion of the highway near Rocky Creek Bridge, about 17 miles south of Monterey. An evacuation warning was issued Wednesday morning for parts of Big Sur south of the slip out due to rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.