Stunning drone shots show Big Sur’s Highway 1 road collapse

Workers make repairs to the roadway after a section of southbound Highway 1 broke off and fell in the ocean near Rocky Creek Bridge | Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
By Stephanie K. Baer

With more rain on the way, officials in Monterey County closed Highway 1 to all traffic Wednesday afternoon after a giant chunk of the roadway collapsed during an Easter weekend storm.

Since Sunday, crews had been escorting convoys of vehicles over the damaged portion of the highway near Rocky Creek Bridge, about 17 miles south of Monterey. An evacuation warning was issued Wednesday morning for parts of Big Sur south of the slip out due to rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The last convoy of vehicles was led across the highway at 4 p.m. The roadway is expected to be fully closed for several days due to the stormy weather, which officials warned could cause more damage to the highway.

A road abruptly ends at a collapsed cliff edge, with barriers partially visible.
Dirt crumbles near a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur on Monday. | Source: Nic Coury/AP
A coastal road with traffic cones and a yellow excavator working near a steep cliff overlooking a blue sea.
Caltrans crews assess damage to the highway on Tuesday. | Source: Brian van der Brug/LA Times/Getty Images
A road worker in hi-vis gear and a person stand by a &quot;ROAD CLOSED&quot; sign amidst traffic cones and barriers, with a green hill in the background.
Alejandro Garcia, left, a traffic control technician, talks to a man at a road closure on Highway 1 near Big Sur on Monday. | Source: Nic Coury/AP
A road has collapsed at the edge, with a deep chasm beside it. Traffic cones mark the area; a person walks by, wearing a safety vest.
Caltrans crews assess damage after the road slipped out south of the Rocky Creek Bridge on Tuesday. | Source: Brian van der Brug/LA Times/Getty Images
A winding coastal road hugs a steep cliffside above a rocky shoreline, with the ocean in the background.
A convoy of vehicles is led through a closed section of Highway 1 on Tuesday. | Source: Brian van der Brug/LA Times/Getty Images
Aerial view of a red truck on a coastal road beside a turbulent teal sea and a walking worker.
Vehicles are escorted through a closed section of Highway 1 on Tuesday. | Source: Brian van der Brug / LA Times/Getty Images
In an aerial view, cars are escorted by a section of southbound Highway 1 that broke off at Rocky Creek Bridge on Tuesday. | Source: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Stephanie K. Baer can be reached at sbaer@sfstandard.com

