With more rain on the way, officials in Monterey County closed Highway 1 to all traffic Wednesday afternoon after a giant chunk of the roadway collapsed during an Easter weekend storm.
Since Sunday, crews had been escorting convoys of vehicles over the damaged portion of the highway near Rocky Creek Bridge, about 17 miles south of Monterey. An evacuation warning was issued Wednesday morning for parts of Big Sur south of the slip out due to rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.
The last convoy of vehicles was led across the highway at 4 p.m. The roadway is expected to be fully closed for several days due to the stormy weather, which officials warned could cause more damage to the highway.