The region is accustomed to catastrophe, having endured floods and fires and even a period in 2017 when separate slides cut Big Sur off in both directions for about five months . But after almost a year of trucks hauling away debris and later bringing dirt in to backfill the excavation, many of the family-owned businesses that cater to visitors in and around Big Sur are staring down the possibility that their isolation may only grow.

That’s assuming, of course, that this winter is kinder than the last one, or the one two years before, or one in 2012 that closed the same section , or the very wet winter of 1983-84 or the many destructive episodes before then that dislodged massive quantities of boulders and crud from the Santa Lucia Mountains, undoing the work of seismic uplift and slowly recontouring the Monterey County coast itself.

The state’s transportation agency, Caltrans, estimates that the road, technically State Route 1 and often signed as the Cabrillo Highway, will fully reopen in late spring or early summer 2024, at the cost of nearly $100 million.

And the most beautiful section of this is Big Sur, which has been cut off from the south for the past 11 months. On Jan. 8, during a period of atmospheric rivers, an enormous movement of earth at a spot called Paul’s Slide near the town of Lucia buried a two-mile segment of the coast highway. The landslide some 40 miles south of Big Sur’s lodges and redwoods forced not only the highway’s closure but, eventually, also required workers to terrace the slope and move the roadway itself.

About 100 miles south of San Francisco lies one of the most beautiful places in a beautiful state. Of all of California’s scenic highways—State Route 120 through Yosemite National Park, U.S. 395 behind the spine of the High Sierra, the 405 through Sepulveda Pass with nobody else on it—perhaps nothing compares to the stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway from Carmel-by-the-Sea south to Santa Barbara.

Where the Road Ends

The closure at Paul’s Slide has so far required the removal of 500,000 cubic yards of material, which would be a pile of debris measuring roughly 550 feet on all sides. Downtown San Francisco’s One Rincon Hill, the residential tower that looks like a Sharper Image air purifier pressed almost against the Bay Bridge, is about that tall. If it were just as wide and just as deep, that would approximate the amount of rock, dirt and mud that slid down the slope.

Officially, Caltrans remains committed to clearing and reopening Pacific Coast Highway this time, and next time, and the time after that, no matter the cost. For now, it’s what Caltrans District 5 Public Information Officer Kevin Drabinski calls the “most beautiful cul-de-sac in the world.”

“Lots of people say, ‘Oh, we're coming from San Diego. Yes, of course, we have to drive up and go around Carmel,’” Cresci said. “Oh, you suffered through being in Carmel? No problem!”

To her, people will always be drawn to Big Sur, no matter how hard it is to get there. They’re drawn to the feminine curves of the landscape, she said. Or to the smell of it.

“You only come to the road when you have to come to the road,” said Sunyata Marlene Cresci, a plein-air painter whose works hang in a gallery occupying a former carn barn and school at Loma Vista, known as Big Sur’s cultural hub.

Big Sur is both a region and a town. And truthfully, it isn’t a town as much as an unincorporated constellation of resorts and businesses strung along the highway where it bends inland from the coast and follows the river of the same name. For many residents, seclusion is the primary attraction.

Drivers hoping to go from Lucia to, say, Hearst Castle in San Simeon—about 40 miles down Highway 1 in more normal times—currently have to double back nearly to Monterey , detour inland to U.S. 101 and approach San Simeon from the south, adding three hours and more than 150 extra miles to the trip.

The guard said on occasion, cyclists will try to find trails to get through. At this time of year, he’s there from before sunrise until after sunset.

By day, a single guard is stationed there to keep out the curious and calm the drivers who either ignored or, if they aren’t English speakers, weren’t able to read the numerous signs that warn about the closure down the road, and who didn’t use Google Maps, either.

For now, the highway simply terminates at a newly striped turnaround south of Lucia. When The Standard visited the spot, about 180 road miles south of San Francisco, no earth-moving equipment was even visible. Nor were the crews whose work pauses constantly as engineers reassess the stability of the slope.

Drabinski points out that no other slide last winter—and they happen all the time—involved more than 30,000 cubic yards of earth.

Rugged Independence

The protracted nature of the 2023 closure ate into the high season, compounding the problem for the region’s oldest resort— which opened in 1932 , around the same time as the famously photogenic Bixby Bridge.

“We expect it to happen for brief periods of time, maybe half a day or three days,” he told The Standard. Drawing out the word for emphasis, he added, “Maaybe five or six days.”

Aldinger expects Highway 1 to close briefly every winter, and whenever it does, business drops 30% almost without fail.

“So many people are like, ‘There’s a river here?’” he told The Standard. “Time and time again, when they see the lawn and the chairs and the river, they visibly gasp.”

For Rick Aldinger, general manager of the Big Sur River Inn, the river is the source of the region’s magic. Every time a guest exclaims how beautiful Big Sur is, he asks them the same question: Did you get a chair and sit by the river?

“All of the businesses in Big Sur are very seasonal by nature, and we know we have to do well in summer to be able to make it through the following winter,” Aldinger said. “And we didn’t have that opportunity this summer.”

Although Aldinger will be retiring shortly after 17 years of “the most beautiful commute on the planet,” he’s confident that the community will prevail, not only because of the locals’ resilience, but also because the remoteness is what attracts people—residents and guests alike—to Big Sur in the first place.

The Big Sur River Inn’s owner is about to hand over the reins to his son, assuring Aldinger that the property will remain in the family rather than go to some hospitality conglomerate. That’s what happened to the 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur resort, among Big Sur’s most luxurious. In 2021, it sold for $148 million to a subsidiary of Hyatt Hotels only to flip again months later for $150 million, a record price per room in Monterey County.

At the nearby Ripplewood Resort’s cafe, 29-year-old server and Big Sur native Tito Paz has been dealing with the road’s quirks all his life.

Having grown up on the Ventana, where his parents worked, Paz told The Standard that when he was in high school, there was a period when the road closed, forcing students to go on a twice-daily, 15-minute hike.

“We had the elementary school bus take us to the point where the road closed,” Paz said. “We would walk the highway, and then another bus would pick us up and take us to school.”

Standing beneath watercolor paintings of Ripplewood’s various cabins—the owner painted them, and people eating at the counter will sometimes pick where they’ll stay that night by pointing to one—Paz said Big Sur’s status as a destination in its own right may be what saves it. People seem to love a blind adventure, at least.

“I get that question a lot: ‘Is the road actually closed?’” he said. “I get that probably every day—at least once a day.”

On the one hand, the closure helps keep international chains at bay, allowing Big Sur’s resorts to remain independent, but the reverse may also be true.