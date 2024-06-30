Skip to main content
‘I see a lot of love’: SF Pride parade draws thousands of spectators

A group of people, joyfully waving colorful rainbow flags, parades down a city street lined with buildings and spectators under a bright, sunny sky.
SF ROTC entertains onlookers during the SF Pride parade on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By George Kelly

Thousands gathered Sunday morning along Market Street for the annual San Francisco Pride Parade and celebration, marking a colorful display of LGBTQ+ solidarity and joy.

People in colorful outfits are joyfully participating in a Pride parade, waving rainbow flags and banners, on a brightly sunlit street.
People danced along Market Street for the SF Pride Parade. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
The image shows a diverse crowd cheering and holding various pride flags at a parade, with buildings and trees in the background, and street signs visible.
Onlookers smile wave flags as the SF Pride parade marches on. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
A person with rainbow face paint and a fringed white shirt that says &quot;PRIDE&quot; stands outdoors, holding a fan, among a crowd with rainbow flags and trees in the background.
Victor DeMarco strikes a pose during the parade. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

The event—themed “A Beacon of Hope”—drew participants from across the Bay Area and beyond. Spectators lined the streets as floats, marchers, and community groups made their way through the heart of the city.

A colorful parade with people in vibrant costumes; one person wears black and white with rainbow fans, another wears a patterned robe, and a third in white lingerie has angel wings.
Gil Allen, center left, poses with Andrea Ruiz during the procession. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Three people in flamboyant, colorful costumes pose in front of a vibrant mural of the Golden Gate Bridge. The mural features rainbows, clouds, and the word &quot;LOVE.&quot;
Spectators stake their place along the parade route. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A person, dressed in colorful rainbow attire, stands by a sidewalk display filled with pride-themed items. The sign they hold reads &quot;Love is Love.&quot;
Pushcart vendor Harold Williams poses for a portrait on a Market Street sidewalk before the parade kickoff. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard

Kate Brown, president of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes, grinned as motorcycles gathered in position along Market Street between Davis and Beale streets.

“I see a lot of love; I see a lot of happiness,” Brown said. “We have a beautiful morning today and I think the energy is amazing. This year’s theme for Pride is ‘A Beacon of Hope.’ I feel that theme here today. It feels like a beacon right now.”

The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band drew loud cheers from parade-watchers. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard

Brown, who leads the motorcycle contingent that traditionally kicks off the parade, reflected on her role.

Two people on a motorcycle ride in a parade, wearing matching black shirts. Behind them, a crowd holds various colorful pride flags and the California Republic flag.
Bringing up the rear of the Dykes on Bikes contingent at the parade was a U-Haul truck. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard
A brass band dressed in black and red uniforms with rainbow accents marches down a city street adorned with Pride flags, while crowds cheer from behind barricades on a sunny day.
The San Francisco Pride Band marched along Market Street. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A colorful parade float features dancers in vibrant costumes and rainbow fabric under a clear sky. The sign reads &quot;CHINESE RAINBOW NETWORK&quot; amid floating bubbles.
Dancers on the Chinese Rainbow Network parade float entertain onlookers. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A colorful parade features a person in a wolf costume, surrounded by a joyful crowd waving rainbow flags, high-fiving attendees in a sunny urban setting.
A contingent of NorCal Furries made an appearance at the event. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

“It’s humbling,” she said. “It’s an honor to do what I do as president. I am supported by an incredible board of directors, and so it’s something that I enjoy volunteering and it’s a humbling experience for sure.”

Along side streets next to Market Street, multiple floats with companies and organizations were readying their entries with last-minute preparations and tweaks, while volunteers in colorful shirts fanned out to direct parade watchers and participants.

On a sidewalk, vendor Harold Williams steered a pushcart laden with rainbow-emblazoned hats, fans, feather boas, buttons and merchandise between parade-watchers.

A group of people in colorful attire and &quot;Free Mom Hugs&quot; shirts interact joyfully with a cheering crowd behind a barrier on a sunlit urban street.
Free Mom Hugs shared embraces with paradegoers. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A small dog in a colorful tutu and flower necklace is walking on the street during a vibrant parade, with people and strollers visible in the background.
A festive pooch makes its way down Market Street. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
A group of motorcyclists with various flags gathers on a San Francisco street. A person with a beanie, jeans, and a patched vest reading &quot;THE PROFESSOR&quot; is in the foreground.
A motorcycle procession gears up for the start of the parade. | Source: George Kelly/The Standard

“We actually got up at 3:30 a.m.,” said Williams, who added that he came with 14 other vendors he’d met up with in the East Bay to load carts and arrive early Sunday.

“This is my first Pride,” he said. “I see a lot of happy people, a lot of exciting people there, great people to be around. The energy is beautiful. The vibe is wonderful. Honestly, I’m actually happy I came today.”

The parade, a staple of San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ community since 1970, continues to serve as a powerful demonstration of pride, resilience, and inclusivity.

A person in a vivid red and yellow costume with arms raised is leading a parade. Drum players march behind, and tall city buildings and trees form the background.
A dancer throws up their hands while parading down Market Street. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
A man wears a colorful, sequin-covered hat and a rainbow lei. He has sunglasses on, a beard, and a black T-shirt with rainbow suspenders, draped in a sheer, iridescent fabric.
A Glide Memorial Church member waves a luminescent cape from a float. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
A person is wearing an embellished, colorful costume with purple feathers, sequins, and jewels, smiling confidently. They have a matching elaborate headpiece and winged decorations.
A dancer shows off their vivid costume during the SF Pride procession. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

Local officials estimate that the event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, contributing significantly to the local economy while celebrating diversity and equality.

At 10:20 a.m., a thunderous “Dykes on Bikes” chant went up at Market and Davis streets, followed minutes later by the even louder sound of revving motorcycles. Many motorcycles bore gay, lesbian and trans pride flags, with at least one motorcycle near the contingent’s front bearing a Palestinian flag.

Three people are at a parade. The middle person, in an elaborate blue dress and headpiece, smiles, while a man and woman on either side cheer them on with pride signs.
People of the Alaska Airlines float smile for a group photo. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
Two men in colorful, eccentric outfits are smiling and talking. One has a hat with multicolored horns and flowers; the other wears a hat with rainbow decorations.
Many of the spectators donned outfits as bold and elaborate as the entertainers in the parade. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
Two shirtless men are celebrating on a float. One wears a flower crown and the other a gray cap and beads. The float has an orange sign with bold white text.
People dance together on the "Have Good Sex" float. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

Nearby, Carolyn Moore cheered with her granddaughters Seven, 5, and Jurni, 3. Each sported glittery hightop sneakers, rainbow socks and rainbow-colored beads.

“I’ve been coming since I was 18, many years ago,” Moore said. “Obviously I see love, peace, acceptance, joy today.”

Her granddaughter, Seven, initially flinched at the loud roaring from the street, but said she was having fun—and then ran back to sit atop Moore’s scooter and waved a hand-held flag.

Two women in colorful outfits and &quot;Free Mom Hugs&quot; shirts are joyfully participating in a parade, holding rainbow fans and signs, surrounded by buildings and a cheering crowd.
Members of Free Mom Hugs live up to the group's name by offering people warm embraces. | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard
Two people wave from atop a large, colorful creature float with big ears and an eye, set against a cityscape of tall buildings and street cables.
A person waves from a parade float called "Recyclops." | Source: Tâm Vũ/The Standard

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

