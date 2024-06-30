Thousands gathered Sunday morning along Market Street for the annual San Francisco Pride Parade and celebration, marking a colorful display of LGBTQ+ solidarity and joy.

The event—themed “A Beacon of Hope”—drew participants from across the Bay Area and beyond. Spectators lined the streets as floats, marchers, and community groups made their way through the heart of the city.

Kate Brown, president of the San Francisco Dykes on Bikes, grinned as motorcycles gathered in position along Market Street between Davis and Beale streets.

“I see a lot of love; I see a lot of happiness,” Brown said. “We have a beautiful morning today and I think the energy is amazing. This year’s theme for Pride is ‘A Beacon of Hope.’ I feel that theme here today. It feels like a beacon right now.”

Brown, who leads the motorcycle contingent that traditionally kicks off the parade, reflected on her role.

Along side streets next to Market Street, multiple floats with companies and organizations were readying their entries with last-minute preparations and tweaks, while volunteers in colorful shirts fanned out to direct parade watchers and participants.

“It’s humbling,” she said. “It’s an honor to do what I do as president. I am supported by an incredible board of directors, and so it’s something that I enjoy volunteering and it’s a humbling experience for sure.”

“We actually got up at 3:30 a.m.,” said Williams, who added that he came with 14 other vendors he’d met up with in the East Bay to load carts and arrive early Sunday.

“This is my first Pride,” he said. “I see a lot of happy people, a lot of exciting people there, great people to be around. The energy is beautiful. The vibe is wonderful. Honestly, I’m actually happy I came today.”