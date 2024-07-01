‘Stay the f*** out!’: A vibe check in Zuck’s new Tahoe hood

“When did you break ground?” I asked. “When will the project be finished?”

So, I decided to check out Zuck’s plush new pad for myself. Walking over to an open gate at the construction site at 2340-2360 Sunnyside Ln. I couldn’t help but notice the army of construction workers in hard hats and high-vis vests.

The billionaire Meta boss is building a massive home on two properties combining 10 acres of lakefront property, complete with a lakeside spa and thermal security cameras . He bought the land for $59 million between 2018 and 2019.

Hanging around outside Mark Zuckerberg’s new luxury compound on the western shore of Lake Tahoe, it wasn’t just the hot summer sun I felt bearing down on me. I was being watched.

“I know who you are; I don’t have any answers for you,” said a stubble-bearded man who identified himself as the foreman before he shut the wooden gate, blocking my view of the construction site.

“They don’t tell us anything,” one of the South Lake Tahoe construction company contractors said. Trucks on the site bore a Sierra Con decal, but beyond that, no information was offered up about the works.

‘Stay the fuck out!’

Walking over, I saw half a dozen people milling around outside of the house, some of whom looked like construction workers. One of them was straddling an e-bike.

After they shut the construction site gate in my face, I first went directly across the street to a massive home at 2305 Sunnyside Ln. to see what the neighbors thought of Zuck’s giant compound.

Rather than approach this statuesque keeper of the peace and Zuck’s privacy, I decided I might have better luck chatting with the billionaire’s neighbors.

Around this time, I spied a security guard watching me from across the street. He was bald with a salt-and-pepper beard, sporting sunglasses, a gray shirt and an earpiece. He was deathly still, his eyes trained solely on me.

One among the crew was Derrick Mains, a staffer on Meta’s operations team. Turns out Zuck owns that house too, and has for years, Mains said, although he didn’t know how long. He also wouldn’t say if Zuckerberg was at home or nearby, or share any details about his new home under construction.

Mains did tell me I had to stay on the sidewalk as the property lines of the mansions extend to the pavement. Meaning, that if my toes hung out over the side of the road, I’d be trespassing.

He wasn’t kidding. At one point I stepped about three feet off the street onto the driveway of 2360 Sunnyside Ln., the other half of Zuckerberg’s property, when the bald earpiece guy from before appeared.

“Please step off the property, sir,” he said.

Zooming off in my 2009 Honda Fit, I was flagged down by another bald man wearing an earpiece.

“How’s it going, man?” he said. I told him I was a reporter, and he held his hand to his earpiece for a few seconds before stepping into a white SUV.

I later asked him what he was guarding and what company he worked for, but he didn’t volunteer anything. He wouldn’t even tell me if he’s a security guard, a bizarre occurrence I’ve dealt with before.