The Standard has already shown you where to find a nice swimming hole , but sometimes you want a more structured afternoon, like the kind you can have floating on the Russian River through Sonoma County. Although it can become a thunderous waterway during rainy winters, in high summer, the “Rushin’” is as lazy as they come, sometimes averaging less than one mile per hour. Here are four picks for how to do it right, and where to eat once you dry off.

It’s looking like a very toasty Fourth of July this year, and the urge to jump into the water remains strong. As ocean temperatures are currently hovering around the 60-degree mark, we strongly suggest fresh water!

Float #1: Guerneville

While the Russian River starts north of Ukiah and meanders through the Wine Country mecca that is Healdsburg, the best places to float are in and around the Western Sonoma resort hamlet of Guerneville—and for more than 100 years, Johnson’s Beach has been the place for day-trippers and overnight guests alike.

A proper, sandy spot at a wide bend in the river just downstream of Guerneville’s bridges, it’s open daily through Aug. 18 and weekends-only through Sept. 20. It’s ideally set up for summer fun, too: Visitors can rent tubing equipment between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., there’s a full snack bar with alcohol service and parking is only $7 per vehicle—but get there early. If you prefer to invest in your own tube, King’s Sport & Tackle is a 5-minute walk away. They might even blow it up for you if you ask nicely.

Johnson’s has one drawback, a boom just west of the beach extends over the river from shore to shore, often forcing tubers to get out of the water and walk their floating coolers back upstream. Wear comfy shoes when making the trek!