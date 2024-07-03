The noplace app has a distinctly early 2000’s vibe, with the design team heavily leaning into teens and twentysomethings’ Y2K now-stalgia . The MySpace comparisons begin with Zhong: her LinkedIn profile lists her as the founder of “noplace, fka (formerly known as) nospace.”

The sign-up process for noplace was straightforward; I picked a username, selected some interests—I love that the hobbies section had “sleep” as an option—then uploaded a profile picture and tried to connect with some friends. Clearly, I’m not the target audience (I’m peak millennial) because I couldn’t find anyone I already know—but some potential friends were suggested to me. I could also interact with users en masse in the “everyone” feed, a stream of consciousness that spanned what musicians people loved, their hobbies, and various deep-cut Y2K references. Everyone there seemed to be spiritually, if not literally, 19.