An injured man was taken into custody hours after he fired shots at sheriff’s department officials who had come to evict him from an apartment near San Francisco’s Buena Vista Park on Wednesday, officials said.
The man was being taken to a hospital for a medical assessment of unspecified injuries, but no officers or deputies were hurt, a police officer told The Standard. Shortly before the man was taken away to a hospital, several loud bangs were heard in the area.
The standoff started around 10:45 a.m. when that unidentified person being evicted fired multiple shots through a door toward members of the sheriff’s office, according to Capt. Alejandro Cabebe, a spokesperson for the office. No one was injured by the shooting.
The major police response focused on an apartment building near the intersection of 14th Street, Roosevelt Way and Alpine Terrace in the Corona Heights neighborhood. Two police drones were seen hovering above a home near 100 Roosevelt Way.
A reporter had heard one sheriff’s deputy calling for special weaponry late in the morning.
“Where is your sniper rifle? We need it,” the deputy said.
An apartment building on Roosevelt Way was evacuated. Summer school students at nearby McKinley Elementary School were being kept indoors.
“We’re freaking out a bit,” said Markus Merlino, whose children were inside. “We’re just worried. Our kids are in there on lockdown, but it’s probably a good thing.”
Another parent who didn’t want to share her name said, “I was just driving by and saw the cop cars and was like, ‘Oh shit. That’s their school. It’s my worst nightmare.”
A couple who had an appointment at a hospital nearby said they were unable to leave the neighborhood due to the commotion.
“We can’t get out. Our car is blocked in,” said Audry Davidson, who was with her husband.
A teen who lives nearby said he woke up to the sound of police sirens.
“Usually, nothing happens on this block or in this area,” said 18-year-old Miguel Carriedo.
Law enforcement urged people to avoid the area.