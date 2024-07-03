An injured man was taken into custody hours after he fired shots at sheriff’s department officials who had come to evict him from an apartment near San Francisco’s Buena Vista Park on Wednesday, officials said.

The man was being taken to a hospital for a medical assessment of unspecified injuries, but no officers or deputies were hurt, a police officer told The Standard. Shortly before the man was taken away to a hospital, several loud bangs were heard in the area.

The standoff started around 10:45 a.m. when that unidentified person being evicted fired multiple shots through a door toward members of the sheriff’s office, according to Capt. Alejandro Cabebe, a spokesperson for the office. No one was injured by the shooting.



The major police response focused on an apartment building near the intersection of 14th Street, Roosevelt Way and Alpine Terrace in the Corona Heights neighborhood. Two police drones were seen hovering above a home near 100 Roosevelt Way.

A reporter had heard one sheriff’s deputy calling for special weaponry late in the morning.