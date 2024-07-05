San Francisco celebrated the independence of our troubled nation Thursday by blowing up small parts of it—over and over again. The usual fog partly obscured the spectacular, city-sanctioned displays over the Bay, while in residential neighborhoods like the Mission District that were spared the marine layer, people just lit ’em off in the streets until midnight or later.
House parties and barbecues spilled into the streets, occasionally halting traffic at intersections like South Van Ness Avenue and 21st Street. There and elsewhere in the city, intrepid (or foolhardy) people scrambled away from honeycombed boxes of fountains and Roman candles that they’d just ignited with a cigarette lighter.
Although not quite as polarizing as sideshows, fireworks certainly have their fans and detractors. Yes, they’re illegal and extremely dangerous (plus they set off car alarms and terrorize dogs, and some of us had to get up and go to work this morning). However, the threat of hefty fines and the occasional presence of San Francisco Police Department vehicles had little discernible effects beyond dispersing people for a few minutes at a time.
It was America’s birthday, and the city went hard.