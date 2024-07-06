I recommend a side of veggies, like grilled zucchini and broccoli di ciccio sauteed in garlic and chili, to go with it. But the menu also features other traditional Italian dishes to consider, like baccalà mantecato, a Venetian salt cod spread, and pasta e fagioli (or pasta fazool to New Yorkers).

Bettola is the latest addition to Clement Street, which is quickly becoming a food destination. It’s just one block up from Anthony Strong’s fresh pasta emporium Pasta Supply Co. and right next door to Kitchen Istanbul, an if-you-know-you-know destination for wine lovers and industry insiders. The casual Bettola makes a sensible addition to the neighborhood, mimicking Pasta Supply’s restaurant-with-a-market component. Bettola, however, is open most of the day—from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.—so locals can swing in for lunch, pop by for afternoon drinks or sit down for a full dinner.