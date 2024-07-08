The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. For The $25 Diner, our new weekly column, we hunt down the best restaurants where you can dine like royalty for $25 bucks per person (or even less).



If presentation is everything, then tiny little bowls of ingredients—a sweet little single shrimp, a bit of yuba, a few slices of ham, an itsy-bitsy raw quail egg, 10 peanuts, and a couple tablespoons of corn kernels, all placed on a mini wooden “bridge”—are a stroke of presentation genius. Or, at the least, an irresistibly cute idea for Instagram. On instinct, my hand reached for my phone.

At Oodle, a newcomer in the Outer Richmond, the aforementioned bridge is dropped at your table with directions to add the ingredients into the restaurant’s signature “Crossing Bridge Rice Noodle” soup ($16.95), which comes with your choice of pork belly, beef or shrimp. The black cauldron, full of hot chicken-and-pork bone broth, functions almost like a personalized hot pot—though one serving is truly enough for two.

The Crossing Bridge soup is a specialty of Yunnan, located in Southwest China, which is known for its rice noodles. Only a handful of restaurants in SF serve it (and certainly none as adorable). Another regional specialty Oodle offers, which also comes with the bridge o’ ingredients, is called Little Pot Rice Noodles ($17.50). Their “chef’s take” has a savory patty of ground pork floating inside a mildly spicy, chili oil-slicked broth.