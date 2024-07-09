Flintstone House sushi killed by posh council to ‘preserve character and charm’

It seems the dream of scarfing down sushi in the Flintstone House is over—before it even began.
Stoneage Catering’s plan to host $230 omakase dinners served by acclaimed chef Masa Sasaki, alum of San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Maruya, is off the table for now due to “concerns raised by the city of Hillsborough.”
In a letter to Florence Fang, who owns the home, Hillsborough police warned that serving meals in her house would be illegal due to zoning regulations.
“In order to preserve its character and charm, the Town has adopted ordinances and policies to regulate the use of private property,” the letter states, before adding, “maintaining an attractive, high-quality living environment in Hillsborough is the responsibility of all residents and staff. Everyone must comply with the zoning regulations.”
Reservations were available for booking from July 3, with a start date of July 12 for the 15-course dinners in the fictional town of Bedrock-themed home. The house last sold for $2.8 million in 2018. The home was listed for rent on Airbnb in 2016.
The Peninsula city is a wealthy enclave home to sports stars and formerly Elon Musk.
Stoneage says the closure is a temporary pause and that they could work through the issues with the city council.
“Unfortunately, we have been incorrectly classified as a restaurant, which has led to this misunderstanding,” Stoneage co-founders Sean Fang and Tim Cheung said in an email. “We look forward to working with the city to resolve this issue and resume offering our unique culinary experiences to our clients.”