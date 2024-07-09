Flintstone House sushi killed by posh council to ‘preserve character and charm’

It seems the dream of scarfing down sushi in the Flintstone House is over—before it even began.

Stoneage Catering’s plan to host $230 omakase dinners served by acclaimed chef Masa Sasaki, alum of San Francisco’s Michelin-starred Maruya, is off the table for now due to “concerns raised by the city of Hillsborough.”

In a letter to Florence Fang, who owns the home, Hillsborough police warned that serving meals in her house would be illegal due to zoning regulations.