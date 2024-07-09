The father-and-son duo visited Roseville, near Sacramento, from Friday to Sunday evening for his son’s basketball tournament, where 14-year-old Westley played for his team 3&D, an amateur league team from Portland.

“It’s great weather here,” Tim, 47, said. “There was some fog blowing around last night, but it beats being roasted in Sacramento.”

On Monday, with the temperature in San Francisco hovering around the mid-60s, Tim and Westley McCarron were visiting from Portland, where it’s currently 100 degrees.

As the rest of California swelters, tourists are flocking to San Francisco for some foggy reprieve from the record heat wave.

Alex Bastian, president and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, said he expected harder numbers would be available within a couple of weeks on any recent tourism effect. But he said he wasn’t surprised at the idea of the city drawing an uptick of visitors because of the triple-digit temperatures elsewhere. Bastian remembered joining the council in the summer of 2022 during another heatwave, and posting about San Francisco’s seasonal advantage over other destinations.

“It’s one of the best cities in the U.S.,” Tim said of San Francisco, adding that the cooler temperatures were a “nice side effect.”

Tim said it was 115 degrees when they arrived in Sacramento Friday.

“Taking our clothes out of the car, it felt like they were coming out of the dryer,” Tim said.



“It’s something people dealing with the heat seek: the cool and refreshing change,” he said. “So, coming here during the summer months may make sense. This city has a lot to offer—more than just the free air conditioning.”

“We’ve got the best wine in the world just an hour away; a great architecture scene,” he continued. “We’re a walkable city, our neighborhoods are tremendously diverse, we’re a gateway to Asia, and a center of technology. When I see Waymos pass by my office, I see tourists taking pictures of them. In addition to all that, we have the added benefit of a reprieve and an escape.”

Maneet Sohal, who manages San Francisco Deluxe Sightseeing Tours, echoed those sentiments in an interview with CBS.

“The weather did help us a lot,” he said “A lot of our customers these last couple of days, they were from the Central Valley, Sacramento, Southern California.” And they were all just trying to get out of the heat. And a lot of our locals as well. … The holiday falling on a Thursday this year definitely helped out. The tourists ended up staying for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Matthew Estolero, 17, and his dad Anthony Estolero, 53, of Sacramento, said they’re spending the day at Fisherman’s Wharf to escape scorching summer temperatures back home. They said it’s been a week of extreme heat in Sacramento, with daytime temperatures above 100 for the past week.