This is Eat Here Now , where The Standard serves up the newest, hottest and buzziest—or simply the rediscovered—in SF food. If you can only pick one place to eat at this week—go here.

The evening I dined at Galinette, the new self-proclaimed “beach bistro” in the Outer-Outer Sunset was living out its own summer fantasy. And this seasonally scarred San Franciscan—who, for years, has reserved a soapbox for bitching about our city’s wind and fog—fell in love.

That Tuesday, at 6 p.m. in the district that Google Maps insists on calling Parkside, was like an out-of-touch movie director’s romantic idea of our coastal city: There was not a whiff of fog. The sun, which had warmed Ocean Beach into the 80s, was casting a warm, maternal glow onto a whimsical mural of a red-nippled mermaid. The sidewalk tables along Taraval Street were full of diners drinking wine the color of apricots and swiping crisp radishes through salty-oily-fishy anchoiade ($14). Next to me, two women bantered in French as if they were well-planted extras. A few tables up, a sunburned mom in jean shorts and flip-flops, sand still on her calves, helped her kid slurp up spaghetti with goat cheese served up by a handsome, friendly French server. Was I in the South of France or SF? No matter.