A couple Sundays ago, inspired to tackle the new Crosstown Trail hike, ominously called the Double Cross, my friends and I found ourselves panting around mile 14 in North Beach. After cresting Twin Peaks and Tank Hill, dipping through valleys and passing some drag queens (it was Pride, after all), our calves were aching, our throats dry. So we set our map to get an icy beverage at April Jean. We did not regret it.



The newest watering hole in town is located in a historic 100-year-old space, which last housed the Grant & Green saloon for 17 years. What used to be known as the “Cheers of Green Street” is now bright and airy and downright feminine—all curvacious pistachio-green painted tambour trim overlaying a warm redwood back bar, ferns interspersed between top-shelf booze. More Gwyneth, less Norm. The most dude-ish thing I encountered was an imposing man sitting in the big open front window, cradling a very small, fluffy white dog in his massive tattooed bicep.