Father of 3-year-old dumped in trash identified as suspect in her killing 

The father of a 3-year-old Fremont girl whose body was found at a recycling plant in San Jose this past weekend has been identified as a suspect in her killing, police said Tuesday.

Ellie Chinaza Obi Lorenzo was reported missing Friday afternoon after her mother heard that her father, Jared Lorenzo, died by suicide in San Francisco.

Jared Lorenzo, 42, who is pictured in an undated photo, was identified as the suspect in the killing of his 3-year-old daughter Ellie Lorenzo. | Source: Courtesy San Jose Police Department

Fremont police previously said Lorenzo was expected to drop the girl off with her mother later in the day. Her parents divorced in 2021 and had been battling over child custody ever since, according to Santa Clara County court records.

In a Tuesday news release, San Jose police said Ellie was last seen alive with her father at a residence in Fremont on Thursday night. Detectives learned Lorenzo then drove Ellie to his apartment in Fremont. He left his apartment around 6 a.m. Friday and drove to San Jose, where he dumped the girl’s body in a trash receptacle, police said.