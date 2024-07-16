Father of 3-year-old dumped in trash identified as suspect in her killing 

The father of a 3-year-old Fremont girl whose body was found at a recycling plant in San Jose this past weekend has been identified as a suspect in her killing, police said Tuesday.
Ellie Chinaza Obi Lorenzo was reported missing Friday afternoon after her mother heard that her father, Jared Lorenzo, died by suicide in San Francisco.
Fremont police previously said Lorenzo was expected to drop the girl off with her mother later in the day. Her parents divorced in 2021 and had been battling over child custody ever since, according to Santa Clara County court records.
In a Tuesday news release, San Jose police said Ellie was last seen alive with her father at a residence in Fremont on Thursday night. Detectives learned Lorenzo then drove Ellie to his apartment in Fremont. He left his apartment around 6 a.m. Friday and drove to San Jose, where he dumped the girl’s body in a trash receptacle, police said.
The receptacle was later emptied by GreenWaste Recovery Facility and transferred to the company’s Charles Street recycling plant, where Ellie’s body was discovered. Police said they believe Lorenzo then drove to other neighboring cities before stopping in San Francisco, where he was found dead shortly after 11 a.m.
The motive, cause and manner of Ellie’s death are still under investigation, though police are investigating her death as a homicide.
According to his LinkedIn page, Lorenzo recently studied corporate finance as a master’s student at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.