Before dawn the next morning, the San Jose Police Department dispatched officers to a local recycling facility where they found the body of a child that they say resembled Ellie.

Ellie Lorenzo was reported missing Friday after her father was found dead in San Francisco, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old Fremont girl as a homicide after discovering her body early Saturday at a San Jose recycling plant.

SJPD immediately launched a homicide investigation, as it does for every child’s death in its jurisdiction, department spokesperson Sgt. Jose Garibay told The Standard.

“Child deaths are incredibly meticulous investigations that require a variety of evidence and follow-up to determine a cause and manner of death,” he wrote in an email Saturday.

Later that same day, detectives from Fremont met with their counterparts in San Jose to brief them on the initial missing-person investigation.

“Going forward, the San Jose Police Department will lead the homicide investigation,” Fremont police spokesperson Amy Gee told The Standard on Saturday evening. “However, the Fremont Police Department will continue to support Ellie’s family and assist San Jose in any way possible with the investigation.”

Fremont police Chief Sean Washington expressed condolences to the girl’s family.

“Our department is saddened to learn Ellie has not survived,” he said. “Our hearts are heavy for Ellie’s family, and we will continue to support them during this difficult time.”