The missing-child report Friday kicked off an extensive search throughout the Bay Area that culminated before dawn the next day. That’s when an employee of GreenWaste Recovery Facility—a plant in an industrial pocket of San Jose that takes in up to 2,000 tons of cans, bottles and other recyclables a day—called police after finding a toddler’s body in the processing area.

Fremont police previously said that the father, Jared Lorenzo, was expected to drop the girl off with the mother, Chrystal Obi, later in the day. Santa Clara County court records show the parents divorced in 2021 and have been battling over child custody ever since.

Ellie Chinaza Obi Lorenzo was reported missing Friday afternoon after her mother heard about the suicide, according to a news release the San Jose Police Department sent on Monday.

A day before the body of a 3-year-old Fremont girl turned up at a recycling plant in San Jose this past weekend, police say, her father took his own life in San Francisco.

Officers showed up at 4:38 a.m. Saturday to the plant on Charles Street, which became the initial scene of a multi-city homicide investigation led by SJPD.

On Monday, the Santa Clara County Medical-Examiner Coroner confirmed the identity of the deceased as Ellie.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the event are still under investigation,” SJPD said in a news release Monday evening. “Detectives continue to work around the clock to find answers, including identifying the suspect responsible for this horrendous crime.”

GreenWaste spokesperson Frederick Ghai told The Standard that the recycling firm offered on-site counseling to the workers who found Ellie’s body.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Ellie Lorenzo’s loved ones and our employees at this difficult time,” Ghai said.

SJPD asked anyone with information about Ellie’s death to contact homicide detectives by email at 4117@sanjoseca.gov or 4090@sanjoseca.gov, or by phone at (408) 277-5283. To submit tips anonymously, send messages through the P3TIPS mobile app, call the tip line at (408) 947-STOP or submit information through siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters who share details that lead to an arrest could qualify for a cash reward through Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Ellie’s death marked San Jose’s 19th homicide of 2024.

“The San Jose Police Department would like to express their sincerest condolences to Ellie’s family,” SJPD’s news release concluded. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this unthinkable and tragic time. Ellie deserved better. May she rest in peace.”

In a statement to the media over the weekend, Ellie’s mother, a clinical instructor of pediatric radiology at Stanford University, remembered her daughter as “the most charming, funniest and smartest” child.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear, sweet Ellie,” Obi wrote. “She was the most adorable, funniest, smartest and kindest little girl. Ellie loved dancing and meeting new people. She made friends so easily and spread so much joy everywhere she went. We will remember her for her bright and curious mind, her big smile and her warm, loving heart. Ellie’s life was filled with people who loved her so much and will miss her beyond words. We want to express our gratitude to the entire community for their support in finding Ellie.”

A GoFundMe campaign for the girl’s family had raked in nearly $90,000 by Monday evening.

“In an unbearable tragedy, Ellie was taken from us at the age of 3,” the crowdfunding page reads. “We remember Ellie for her big smile, friendly and playful spirit, and a life full of so much love.”