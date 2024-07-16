Skip to main content
Raunchy and risk-taking, Margaret Cho on how comedy saved her life

Margaret Cho poses in a black tank top, showing off the color tattoos on her arms.
Podcast art by Clark Miller
By Sophie Bearman

In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and leaders: What songs tell the story of your life? 

Raunchy, risk-taking and always hilarious, Margaret Cho makes audiences laugh not despite the traumas she has endured — sexual assault, disordered eating, substance abuse and an attempt to end her life — but because of them. Cho’s career as a stand-up comic began when she was a teenager in the ’80s in San Francisco. By age 18, she was opening for the likes of Jerry Seinfeld; later, her career exploded to include television, film, music and just about every other corner of the arts.

Cho’s songs weave a story from her childhood, when she experienced bullying and discovered stand-up, to her rave- and drug-fueled 20s to finding sobriety in her early 50s. Here’s her playlist:

1: Carpenters, “(They Long to Be) Close to You”
2: The Beatles, “Eleanor Rigby”
3: Freur, “Doot-Doot”
4: The Go-Go’s, “Our Lips Are Sealed”
5: Deee-Lite, “Groove Is in the Heart”
6: Oasis, “Wonderwall”
7: Sia, “Chandelier”

Listen to Margaret Cho’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of the episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.

Sophie Bearman can be reached at sophie@sfstandard.com

