Raunchy, risk-taking and always hilarious, Margaret Cho makes audiences laugh not despite the traumas she has endured — sexual assault, disordered eating, substance abuse and an attempt to end her life — but because of them. Cho’s career as a stand-up comic began when she was a teenager in the ’80s in San Francisco. By age 18, she was opening for the likes of Jerry Seinfeld; later, her career exploded to include television, film, music and just about every other corner of the arts.