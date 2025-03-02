“There’s fiber choice, yarn construction, weave structure, color and dye process, weight, finishing process. We don’t let cheap junk make its way to the table for consideration,” said Kinori, who travels frequently to Japan to meet with family-owned mills. “It all boils down to the ability to imagine a finished garment from a 3-inch swatch.”

To this reporter, the swatches of dun-colored fabrics all looked more or less the same. To Kinori, who was seeking material for his spring/summer collection, each scrap conveyed a world of information.

Evan Kinori was bent over the drawing table in the back room of his Valencia Street studio, rubbing linen swatches between his fingers. A handful of handsome young employees in roomy trousers and chunky shoes sorted through piles of textiles, while another watched over the minimalist display room in the front.

Kinori’s clothes — mostly loose, soft, and earth-toned — represent a new sensibility in a place that hasn’t had a cool local style since the Summer of Love. And he says being in a dress-blind place actually helps him stay focused.

But San Francisco is also the home of the United States’ most exciting menswear designer. Kinori has been here nearly 20 years and has worked out of a Valencia Street storefront for the last three. He’s become a cult favorite in the world of sustainable clothing, winning GQ’s Breakthrough Designer of the Year award in 2020 and inspiring Discord servers dedicated to his clothes. Last month, the fast-fashion giant Zara shamelessly ripped off his aesthetic for its men’s suits.

Most locals don’t think about clothes that way. San Francisco, people say , is one of the worst-dressed cities in America. The city has caught flak for its fashion for decades and earned a persistent reputation for its banal techie uniform : fleece vests, joggers, Allbirds shoes, AirPods.

“He and I are extremely conscious about sourcing with seasonality,” said Florez, owner of the Oakland small plates restaurant and natural wine destination Snail Bar. “And about keeping a very tight relationship with our purveyors of, for him, the raw materials of his textiles and, for me, the raw materials that go into our dishes.”

Andres Giraldo Florez, a chef and longtime Kinori patron, drew a similar comparison between the designer’s craft and the slow-food movement, which was born in Berkeley from Alice Waters’ farm-to-table ethos.

“It spoke this very intentionally restricted design language,” Weiner said of the Sonoma County community dreamed up in the 1960s to preserve and honor the coastal site’s natural beauty with minimalist structures. “In terms of Bay Area design values, and how design relates to the natural landscape in Northern California, I think you can see a lot of parallels.”

Dressing in Kinori’s clothes just feels different, he added. After seeing his sous chef in head-to-toe Kinori (“He showed up very nonchalant,” Florez said, laughing), he decided to see the studio for himself.

“I went there for the first time and bought the most expensive hoodie of my life,” Florez said. “And I was like, damn. There’s hoodies, and then there’s hoodies. And the only way you can get to that realization is by putting on a piece of clothing that has a weight you’ve never felt on your body before.”

Kinori doesn’t like the word “sustainable.” A better phrase might be “slow clothes,” which Blackbird Spyplane uses to describe garments that are designed intentionally, produced sparingly, and meant to be worn forever. Slow clothes are the opposite of fast fashion, appealing to deep and simple sensibilities rather than trends.

They also cost a lot more. For instance, Kinori sells a coat for nearly $2,000. But he says that’s just the cost of ethical production.