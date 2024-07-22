It looks like forever will have to wait.

California Forever, the organization behind the East Solano Plan, a billionaire-backed initiative to build a semi-utopian city from scratch in a rural stretch of the Bay Area, has decided to cancel its planned November ballot measure and commence a two-year project development process.

It’s a major bump in the road for the group in its effort to attract 400,000 people to rural Solano County by providing “middle-class homes in safe, walkable neighborhoods” in what would essentially be a startup city.

In a joint statement released by Solano County Supervisor Mitch Mashburn and California Forever CEO Jan Sramek, the group said it will pull its ballot measure that would have made widespread planning and zoning changes to enable the creation of the city. The measure qualified for the ballot last month.

Instead, California Forever will submit proposed planning changes to local authorities, prepare a full environmental report and negotiate a development agreement with officials.

Mashburn said the group’s decision to appeal directly to voters ahead of those steps “was a mistake.”

“This politicized the entire project, made it difficult for us and our staff to work with them and forced everyone in our community to take sides,” Mashburn said in the statement.

He added that the slower process might allow California Forever to more effectively show how the group’s plans will provide water, solve transportation challenges and build “billions of dollars of infrastructure, without increasing our taxes.”

Since going public with its efforts last year, California Forever has been attempting to garner support for its city by promising jobs and economic opportunities, with mixed results.

Along the way, the group polled residents, sued landowners whom it accused of being a “cartel” conspiring to drive up prices and created a mini-schism within local housing advocacy groups.

Major funders of the effort include tech industry investors and business leaders. Among them are LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Stripe founders Patrick and John Collison, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs and Michael Moritz, chairman of The Standard.