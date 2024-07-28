“It was still hard,” she said after ambling across the finish line. “My ankles were twisting and turning, so I had to fight through the physical pain. But I feel good.”

So it didn’t matter that she ended the race more than an hour past the official cutoff time. Simply finishing marked a hard-fought victory.

“When I came out to San Francisco for a visit in August 2021, I realized I was extremely unhealthy and had to do something about it,” she said. “My body hurt, and I was only, like, 30. So that was a wake-up call for me.”

Crossing the finish line of the 47th annual San Francisco Marathon a painful — but pride-worthy — seven hours and four minutes after starting the 26.2-mile loop on Sunday, the 34-year-old Las Vegas resident felt she’d come full circle in more ways than one.

Three years after struggling to even walk up San Francisco’s steep streets as a tourist, Aundraya Himmler traversed a much longer route past the city’s landmarks in her first full marathon.

It’s said that the hardest part of a marathon is finishing first or finishing last. And Abrahamson said she’s seen grit and glory in the ones who trail behind.

Since the pandemic and resulting proliferation of amateur running groups — like the storied Slow AF Run Club — Lauri Abrahamson, the ultrarunner-turned-impresario of the San Francisco Marathon, said she’s seen more people embrace the sport at their own pace .

But inspiring stories abound at the back of the pack, too, where race times matter less than finishing at all.

World-record-holding ultrarunner Charlie Lawrence was the first to cruise past the finish line in the full marathon Sunday, clocking a time of 2:22:30 . The fastest woman Sunday, Jenna Wolfrum, finished at 2:52:10. The top nonbinary racer, JL Odom, finished 3:17:52 after they started — a profound triumph after a year battling cancer and recovering from multiple surgeries.

Some of the world’s best runners flock to the San Francisco Marathon to enjoy the cool climes, stunning views and fierce competition.

Long after the marathon’s official six-hour cutoff, after the crush of cheering spectators ebbed to a handful of onlookers and event crews began dismantling barriers along the route, determined stragglers kept making their way across the finish line.

That held true for many of the last-placers in San Francisco this weekend.

“They can be old, they can be young, they can be new to running, they can be just coming back from an injury,” she said. “In a way, they have a more difficult race than anybody else.”

“I’m getting emotional,” 26-year-old Claire Gunther said after the 6:10:49 journey that was her very first marathon. “Growing up, I kind of just gave up in sports and other stuff. So I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this.”

The Corte Madera resident said she took up running toward the end of 2022 because of how much she dreaded it. After giving up basketball as a high school freshman and softball before she went to college, she wanted to try something difficult and see it through.

A Stanford University researcher who studies child development and family dynamics, Gunther began prioritizing her well-being by pushing through the discomfort of long-distance running.

In April, she ran a half-marathon. A few months later, she tackled her first full 26.2-mile race. And while she didn’t medal Sunday, setting foot across the finish line helped her win a lifelong battle against crippling self-doubt.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “But it feels good.”