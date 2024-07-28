Skip to main content
How does it feel to finish dead last in the San Francisco Marathon? ‘It’s beautiful’

A woman laughs while covering her face, standing beside a man in a neon yellow shirt at the San Francisco Marathon finish line, with a blue marathon banner in the background.
More than 30,000 runners participated the 47th annual San Francisco Marathon on Sunday. The last-place finishers were among the happiest. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
By Jennifer Wadsworth

Three years after struggling to even walk up San Francisco’s steep streets as a tourist, Aundraya Himmler traversed a much longer route past the city’s landmarks in her first full marathon. 

Crossing the finish line of the 47th annual San Francisco Marathon a painful — but pride-worthy — seven hours and four minutes after starting the 26.2-mile loop on Sunday, the 34-year-old Las Vegas resident felt she’d come full circle in more ways than one. 

“When I came out to San Francisco for a visit in August 2021, I realized I was extremely unhealthy and had to do something about it,” she said. “My body hurt, and I was only, like, 30. So that was a wake-up call for me.”

So it didn’t matter that she ended the race more than an hour past the official cutoff time. Simply finishing marked a hard-fought victory.

“It was still hard,” she said after ambling across the finish line. “My ankles were twisting and turning, so I had to fight through the physical pain. But I feel good.”

Two marathon runners, smiling and raising their hands, are taking a selfie. One wears a "Koreatown Running Club" shirt and the other has a "K/R/C" shirt and a striped scarf.
Two marathon runners, smiling and raising their hands, are taking a selfie. One wears a &quot;Koreatown Running Club&quot; shirt and the other has a &quot;K/R/C&quot; shirt and a striped scarf.
Minjae Chung, 34, of El Cerrito, finished with three minutes to spare before the six-hour cutoff time. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

Some of the world’s best runners flock to the San Francisco Marathon to enjoy the cool climes, stunning views and fierce competition. 

World-record-holding ultrarunner Charlie Lawrence was the first to cruise past the finish line in the full marathon Sunday, clocking a time of 2:22:30. The fastest woman Sunday, Jenna Wolfrum, finished at 2:52:10. The top nonbinary racer, JL Odom, finished 3:17:52 after they started — a profound triumph after a year battling cancer and recovering from multiple surgeries. 

But inspiring stories abound at the back of the pack, too, where race times matter less than finishing at all.

Since the pandemic and resulting proliferation of amateur running groups — like the storied Slow AF Run Club — Lauri Abrahamson, the ultrarunner-turned-impresario of the San Francisco Marathon, said she’s seen more people embrace the sport at their own pace.

It’s said that the hardest part of a marathon is finishing first or finishing last. And Abrahamson said she’s seen grit and glory in the ones who trail behind.

A runner nears the finish line, reaching out to spectators behind barriers holding supportive signs, including "Run Comrade Run" and "What is to be done? 13.1."
A runner nears the finish line, reaching out to spectators behind barriers holding supportive signs, including “Run Comrade Run” and “What is to be done? 13.1.”
A racer high-fives her supporters. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

“They can be old, they can be young, they can be new to running, they can be just coming back from an injury,” she said. “In a way, they have a more difficult race than anybody else.”

That held true for many of the last-placers in San Francisco this weekend.

Long after the marathon’s official six-hour cutoff, after the crush of cheering spectators ebbed to a handful of onlookers and event crews began dismantling barriers along the route, determined stragglers kept making their way across the finish line. 

Two marathon runners, wearing blue "San Francisco Marathon" shirts, joyfully hold hands while running, surrounded by spectators and fellow participants.
Two marathon runners, wearing blue &quot;San Francisco Marathon&quot; shirts, joyfully hold hands while running, surrounded by spectators and fellow participants.
Chelsea Agawa, 32, of New York City, clocked in at 6:49:51 — well past the cutoff time. But just finishing was enough for her to celebrate alongside her husband and fellow racer, Emman Agawa, 35. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

“I’m getting emotional,” 26-year-old Claire Gunther said after the 6:10:49 journey that was her very first marathon. “Growing up, I kind of just gave up in sports and other stuff. So I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this.”

The Corte Madera resident said she took up running toward the end of 2022 because of how much she dreaded it. After giving up basketball as a high school freshman and softball before she went to college, she wanted to try something difficult and see it through. 

A Stanford University researcher who studies child development and family dynamics, Gunther began prioritizing her well-being by pushing through the discomfort of long-distance running.

In April, she ran a half-marathon. A few months later, she tackled her first full 26.2-mile race. And while she didn’t medal Sunday, setting foot across the finish line helped her win a lifelong battle against crippling self-doubt. 

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “But it feels good.”

Nina Hanssen didn’t start running until after an open-heart operation and several back surgeries when she was 47. Ten years and countless long-distance runs later, she finished her seventh marathon on the San Francisco bayfront with a time of 6:55:53. 

A person wearing a black shirt and a fitness tracker holds a marathon medal labeled "26.2" with an image of the Golden Gate Bridge and a bib number "5820".
A person wearing a black shirt and a fitness tracker holds a marathon medal labeled &quot;26.2&quot; with an image of the Golden Gate Bridge and a bib number &quot;5820&quot;.
Mannie Kaur, 33, of San Leandro breathes a sigh of relief after her race time of 5:50:03 brought her to the finish line with 10 minutes to spare before the official cutoff. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A group of runners in athletic gear is participating in a race on a road with traffic cones, while a motorbike rider and car are visible to the right.
A group of runners in athletic gear is participating in a race on a road with traffic cones, while a motorbike rider and car are visible to the right.
Runners at the 13-mile mark. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A person in pink pants leans on a barrier while a worker on a forklift carries tables. The scene is near a "San Francisco Marathon" sign on Howard Street.
A person in pink pants leans on a barrier while a worker on a forklift carries tables. The scene is near a &quot;San Francisco Marathon&quot; sign on Howard Street.
After completing her 26.2-mile journey in 7:17:48, Chun Yu Chan, 33, of Sunnyvale leans against a barricade to catch her breath. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

It wasn’t her best time, but she offered a weary smile and said it was all for a cause.

A criminologist from Oslo, Norway, Hanssen said the marathon capped a three-week tour of American correctional facilities that ended at San Quentin State Prison.

She recently co-wrote a book about the Norway model of incarceration, which Gov. Gavin Newsom said he wants to bring to San Quentin, among other lockups in California. For the marathon Sunday, Hanssen wore a red polo shirt emblazoned with the logo of a nonprofit advocating to that end.

“I am trying to change America,” she said.

A man wearing a red shirt, glasses, and a water bottle vest runs in a marathon with other runners in the background on a road lined with traffic cones.
A man wearing a red shirt, glasses, and a water bottle vest runs in a marathon with other runners in the background on a road lined with traffic cones.
Manuel Gonzalez, 42, of Sun Valley powered through the wind, fog and hilly terrain for a finishing time of 5:53:04. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A woman jogs in a race with earbuds on, while two men with towels over their heads cheer her on behind a barrier near a bridge on a sunny day.
A woman jogs in a race with earbuds on, while two men with towels over their heads cheer her on behind a barrier near a bridge on a sunny day.
Marathoner siblings Issac White, left, Eli White, right, and Esau, not pictured, cheer on sister Elizabeth Springer, a 39-year-old from Tomball, Texas, as she closes in on the home stretch for a final chip time of 7:05:38. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

Also running for a cause was a contingent of back-of-the-pack runners in matching shirts that read “Wear Blue.” Each joined the race sponsored by an organization that sends military families to such events to give them a healthy way to cope with loss, drawn-out separation and reintegration into civilian life. 

One of the group, Rachel Maloney, 39, pushed through every step of the 26.2-mile route on Sunday in honor of her husband, U.S. Army Master Sgt. David Renjifo, a chemical, biological and nuclear specialist and father of four who died from a brain tumor in 2019. 

“We’re all here to do something hard because he did a lot of hard things, too,” she said seconds after jogging past the finish line with a time of 6:20:05. 

A U.S. Army master sergeant stationed in Fort Liberty, N.C., Maloney started running with her husband even though she hated it at first. But over time, it became “their thing.” 

On Sunday, with a finishing time 20 minutes too late to count, “their thing” became a moving memorial for Maloney to celebrate with her children, who were waiting for her on the sidelines clad in matching blue shirts.

Two women in blue shirts, one holding an American flag, are crossing the finish line of a marathon, with a bridge and spectators in the background.
Two women in blue shirts, one holding an American flag, are crossing the finish line of a marathon, with a bridge and spectators in the background.
Rachel Mahoney carries an American flag past the finish line after running in honor of her husband, a U.S. Army master sergeant who died five years ago of a brain tumor. Beside her is Tara Strassburg, 44, from Northampton, Mass. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

For others, the race to the end represented a new chapter. 

James Henry, a 60-year-old retiree from El Dorado Hills who started running two years ago, logged a final time of 7:04:38 — not that he even looked at the time until someone asked. All that mattered was finishing the damn thing.

“I just needed to do this to see if I could,” he said. 

Since he took up running he has lost 114 pounds. His next goal: complete the California Ironman triathlon. That made Sunday’s feat more of a steppingstone than a race against the clock. 

A man in a teal jacket and white cap raises his arms in victory at a marathon finish line, with a bridge and arrow sculpture in the background.
A man in a teal jacket and white cap raises his arms in victory at a marathon finish line, with a bridge and arrow sculpture in the background.
James Henry finished his first marathon Sunday after taking up running just two years ago. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

In 1979, Mike Marr ran a marathon in three hours and 15 minutes. At 70, the Yuma, Ariz., resident and Oakland native wasn’t trying to beat his all-time record, just the seven-hour mark he recorded last time.

That made Sunday’s final time of 6:48:08 worthy of celebration — and the scenic journey through a city he loves something to cherish.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It brings back memories.”

A man wearing a vest and tank top holds his hand over his face as he looks overhead.
A man wearing a vest and tank top holds his hand over his face as he looks overhead.
San Francisco runner David Gromik, 37, finishes just three minutes after the six-hour cutoff time. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
People are walking on two levels of a red bridge, separated by a road with a black SUV. Seagulls are flying in the background.
People are walking on two levels of a red bridge, separated by a road with a black SUV. Seagulls are flying in the background.
The route takes runners across the Golden Gate Bridge and back. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A runner wearing a green shirt crosses the finish line at the San Francisco Marathon under a blue arch with sponsor logos and a timing clock overhead.
A runner wearing a green shirt crosses the finish line at the San Francisco Marathon under a blue arch with sponsor logos and a timing clock overhead.
Sam Goldstein, a 69-year-old Alamo resident, walks the final leg of the race to finish in 7:17:14. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

San Francisco’s comedy and poetry scene lured 36-year-old Giles Leonard from Seattle as much as the marathon did. Actually, it was comedy that got him obsessed with distance running.

“I do standup,” he said, “and I went to a rehearsal after running as far as I possibly could. My comedy coach said, ‘Whatever you just did, do it again, because you were the funniest you’ve ever been.’ So I kept running.”

That was a few years ago. In San Francisco on Sunday, he heaved his way past the purple finish-line banner for a time of 6:32:34. And he did so without the comfort of sweat-wicking athletic gear, sporting instead a quirky ensemble: a tan button-down shirt, khaki shorts, a pair of dusty pastel Hokas and a bushy red beard.

“I’m not the fastest runner,” he said, pausing for a drink of water. “But I believe I’m the most fashionable.”

People are jogging along the pedestrian path of a large red suspension bridge on a cloudy day, while cars drive on the adjacent road.
People are jogging along the pedestrian path of a large red suspension bridge on a cloudy day, while cars drive on the adjacent road.
The marathon took runners past iconic city locales. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A group of runners is participating in a nighttime race, with an illuminated clock tower in the background. The scene is lively with people wearing athletic gear.
A group of runners is participating in a nighttime race, with an illuminated clock tower in the background. The scene is lively with people wearing athletic gear.
Runners take off before sunrise. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A large group of people is gathered at one end of the Golden Gate Bridge, with some cars driving across it. The scene overlooks water and a foggy, tree-filled background.
A large group of people is gathered at one end of the Golden Gate Bridge, with some cars driving across it. The scene overlooks water and a foggy, tree-filled background.
Organizers say the proliferation of running clubs since the pandemic likely led to the record numbers of participants — 30,000 — in a range of events over the weekend. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
Three runners wearing blue "San Francisco Marathon" shirts cross the finish line together, two of them assisting each other while smiling.
Three runners wearing blue “San Francisco Marathon” shirts cross the finish line together, two of them assisting each other while smiling.
Runners, from left, Linda Pulickall, 33; Cherin Joseph, 36; and Elmer Nicolas, 41. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A woman in a teal outfit raises her fist in victory, smiling, with a race bib number "7261." She's on a city street, with palm trees and tall buildings in the background.
A woman in a teal outfit raises her fist in victory, smiling, with a race bib number &quot;7261.&quot; She's on a city street, with palm trees and tall buildings in the background.
Dressed in a Kermit the Frog headband and collar, Caroline Besley, 40, from Dallas celebrates her perfectly rounded 6:30:00 race time. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A marathon runner in a blue shirt and khaki shorts nears the finish line, cheered by a crowd behind metal barriers. A sign reads "FOREVER. FASTER." with the Puma logo.
A marathon runner in a blue shirt and khaki shorts nears the finish line, cheered by a crowd behind metal barriers. A sign reads &quot;FOREVER. FASTER.&quot; with the Puma logo.
Mohammed Miradi, a 74-year-old from La Jolla, ran an average mile in 15:06 for a final time of 6:35:26. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A large group of runners is navigating a winding road through a green, hilly landscape. The road curves sharply and is surrounded by dense, lush vegetation.
A large group of runners is navigating a winding road through a green, hilly landscape. The road curves sharply and is surrounded by dense, lush vegetation.
Runners endured challenging terrain that took them to Marin and back to San Francisco, where they ran through a range of neighborhoods before ending where they started, at the Embarcadero. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A man in a blue "San Francisco Marathon" shirt crosses the marathon finish line, with a digital clock above and a bridge in the background.
A man in a blue &quot;San Francisco Marathon&quot; shirt crosses the marathon finish line, with a digital clock above and a bridge in the background.
Gurinder Singh, 40, of Lathrop had a time of 7:14:51. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A joyful runner in a blue shirt, bib number 7616, and sunglasses, raises her arms in triumph at a marathon finish line, with a bridge and cheering spectators in the background.
A joyful runner in a blue shirt, bib number 7616, and sunglasses, raises her arms in triumph at a marathon finish line, with a bridge and cheering spectators in the background.
Vanessa Correa, 25, from Los Banos rejoices after crossing with a time of 6:35:59. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A group of people are watching an event outdoors, with one person holding a sign that says "RUN VARUN RUN!" while another looks at their phone.
A group of people are watching an event outdoors, with one person holding a sign that says &quot;RUN VARUN RUN!&quot; while another looks at their phone.
Onlookers cheer for a friend by the finish line. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A man in a green cap and blue shirt celebrates at a marathon finish line, holding pizza boxes, while another man in a black jacket walks beside him.
A man in a green cap and blue shirt celebrates at a marathon finish line, holding pizza boxes, while another man in a black jacket walks beside him.
Matty Hoye, 58, right, traveled from Chevy Chase, Md., for the race. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
A runner in a blue "Quarry Lakes Run" shirt with race number 6569 is running outdoors, wearing a white cap and glasses, with two water bottles strapped to her waist.
A runner in a blue &quot;Quarry Lakes Run&quot; shirt with race number 6569 is running outdoors, wearing a white cap and glasses, with two water bottles strapped to her waist.
San Jose resident Xinh Huynh, 49, logged a time of 6:20:52. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
Two runners holding hands cross the finish line of the San Francisco Marathon, smiling. The race clock reads 3:45:29, and a bridge and spectators are visible in the background.
Two runners holding hands cross the finish line of the San Francisco Marathon, smiling. The race clock reads 3:45:29, and a bridge and spectators are visible in the background.
Zachary Gray, right, a 31-year-old from Santa Monica, holds hands with a fellow runner while crossing the finish line in 6:49:55. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

