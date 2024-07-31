The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. In our weekly column, The $25 Diner , we hunt down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song. There’s not much ambiance beyond a web of string lights at Estrellita’s Snacks — but there are excellent pupusas and a lot of love. On a small table pushed against a side wall sits a portrait of Estrellita Gonzalez’s mother, Maria del Carmen Flores, who started the business in 2005 via the Mission-based incubator La Cocina and retired in 2018 after suffering a stroke. “When I feel troubled, I look at [my mom’s] picture,” Gonzalez says. “I feel a surge of energy and the motivation to keep her legacy going.”

After two years at the Tenderloin’s La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, which abruptly closed in September 2023, Estrellita’s reopened in mid-July just four blocks away. Gonzalez stumbled upon the turnkey restaurant location while driving through the neighborhood and, with help from La Cocina, was able to land a lease.

The Tenderloin should thank her. As I stepped out of an Uber on an uncommonly warm summer afternoon, the corner of Ellis and Leavenworth felt like a tranquil island in the middle of a stormy sea. Estrellita’s is situated next to the cheerful, whitewashed exterior of Azalina’s, the ambitious Malaysian restaurant that planted its flag proudly in the heart of the Tenderloin last year. Together, the two restaurants have turned this small slice of the neighborhood into a worthy food destination.

The move into the 2,000-square-foot space allowed Gonzalez to expand her menu to include dishes from Oaxaca, Mexico, where she was born and raised after her mother fled El Salvador’s civil war. And even though I wasn’t raised on homemade enchiladas de mole con pollo ($15), Gonzalez’s luscious auburn sauce — generously ladled over corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken — made me wish I had been. A blanket of melted Oaxacan cheese balanced the delicately sweet profile of the complex mole, made with more than a dozen ingredients, including chocolate, chiles, peanuts and plantains.