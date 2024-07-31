Skip to main content
A new Salvadoran restaurant is an oasis in the middle of the Tenderloin

Estrellita’s Snacks opened in July, bringing much-needed new energy to the neighborhood.

The image shows two oval plates of Mexican food, one with enchiladas covered in mole sauce, crema, and sliced onions, the other with crispy flautas topped with lettuce, tomato, and crema.
A plate of enchiladas de mole con pollo is served alongside a plate of taquitos dorados. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Lauren Saria

The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. In our weekly column, The $25 Diner, we hunt down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song.

There’s not much ambiance beyond a web of string lights at Estrellita’s Snacks — but there are excellent pupusas and a lot of love. On a small table pushed against a side wall sits a portrait of Estrellita Gonzalez’s mother, Maria del Carmen Flores, who started the business in 2005 via the Mission-based incubator La Cocina and retired in 2018 after suffering a stroke.

“When I feel troubled, I look at [my mom’s] picture,” Gonzalez says. “I feel a surge of energy and the motivation to keep her legacy going.” 

A smiling woman with blonde hair, wearing a floral top and apron, stands at a street food stall with cooking equipment and ingredients visible.
A photo of Maria del Carmen Flores, mother of Estrellita’s Snacks owner Estrella Gonzalez, inspires the family behind the small business. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A chef stands smiling beside a &quot;Welcome&quot; sign in a doorway. She wears a black uniform with an embroidered logo and a clean, well-lit space is visible behind her.
Gonzalez grew up in Oaxaca, Mexico, after her mother fled El Salvador’s civil war. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

After two years at the Tenderloin’s La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, which abruptly closed in September 2023, Estrellita’s reopened in mid-July just four blocks away. Gonzalez stumbled upon the turnkey restaurant location while driving through the neighborhood and, with help from La Cocina, was able to land a lease. 

The Tenderloin should thank her. As I stepped out of an Uber on an uncommonly warm summer afternoon, the corner of Ellis and Leavenworth felt like a tranquil island in the middle of a stormy sea. Estrellita’s is situated next to the cheerful, whitewashed exterior of Azalina’s, the ambitious Malaysian restaurant that planted its flag proudly in the heart of the Tenderloin last year. Together, the two restaurants have turned this small slice of the neighborhood into a worthy food destination. 

The move into the 2,000-square-foot space allowed Gonzalez to expand her menu to include dishes from Oaxaca, Mexico, where she was born and raised after her mother fled El Salvador’s civil war. And even though I wasn’t raised on homemade enchiladas de mole con pollo ($15), Gonzalez’s luscious auburn sauce — generously ladled over corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken — made me wish I had been. A blanket of melted Oaxacan cheese balanced the delicately sweet profile of the complex mole, made with more than a dozen ingredients, including chocolate, chiles, peanuts and plantains. 

Of course, there are still her signature pupusas, which you can find everywhere from Bi-Rite to the Alemany Farmers Market. If you’re the kind of person who likes breakfast at any time of day, don’t miss the All-Star Breakfast Pupusa ($15), starring a single hand-formed pupusa that, torn open, releases a cloud of steam and soft masa cradling a comforting mixture of spicy chorizo, cheese and egg. I dipped each bite into the side of soupy black beans.

The image shows a plate with two browned corn pupusas, black beans and rice, fried plantains, and sides of white sauce, red sauce, and pickled vegetables.
The plato pupusa includes two pupusas, rice mixed with beans, fried plantains and a vinegary Salvadoran slaw called curtido. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Three crispy taquitos topped with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and drizzled sauce on a white plate with a side of red salsa in a small metal cup.
Taquitos dorados arrive drizzled with a ketchup-mayonnaise dressing and topped with cabbage salad and the Salvadoran salsa chimol. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

For a more traditional midday meal, the best deal is the plato pupusa ($20), which includes any two from 15 varieties, plus rice and a heap of sweet fried plantains. From the seven vegetarian and two vegan options, I chose the zucchini-and-cheese pupusa, served with a spoonful of curtido, the classic cabbage slaw accompaniment, which added just the right hint of acid. 

Asked why she chose to stay in the Tenderloin, Gonzalez says simply that everyone at the La Cocina food hall had asked her to. Plus, the location is close to the Civic Center Farmers Market, where the family-run company has been serving its pupusas and tamales for 17 years. 

Gonzalez says she hopes the growth of her business, from farmers market stands to a full-fledged restaurant, along with a bustling wholesale arm, will inspire others — the way her mother inspires her. “When your goals are bigger than your obstacles,” she says, “it’s possible to get where you want to go.”

Estrellita’s Snacks

Address
483 Ellis St., Tenderloin
Phone number
415-573-9281
Website
www.estrellitassf.com
Price
Plato pupusa ($20)

Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com

