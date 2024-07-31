Thomson’s family moved to the Bay Area from New Zealand when he was 5, and he grew up mainly in the South Bay, his spare time spent “playing in the dirt” in the Santa Cruz Mountains and the foothills of the Sierras. His parents were nature lovers who encouraged a passion for the outdoors, but it was during his first visit to Africa, in his teens, that his focus sharpened.

The director of conservation programs at Wildlife Conservation Network, Thompson has spent much of his adult life living in remote places and protecting animals: lions, hyenas and leopards, as well as pangolins — “my favorite little underdog in the animal kingdom.”

When Paul Thomson settles into his home office in Dolores Heights, he sometimes feels suspended between two worlds. The picture window frames a postcard-perfect view of the San Francisco skyline, while the walls around him — striated shades of sandy brown printed on textured grasscloth — recall the Chalbi Desert in Kenya, where the wildlife conservationist has spent countless unspoiled nights.

His colorful, personality-packed home near the top of Cumberland Street is a living totem to the eventful life he has led ever since — and to the future he dreamed for himself.

But after a few years, he found himself conflicted. “I knew I could not be my full self,” recalls Thomson. “I could not be an openly gay man safely in Northern Kenya.”

He went on to study wildlife ecology in college, obtaining a master’s in conservation at Yale, and after graduating embarked on a brutal, yearlong unpaid internship that required living in a tent in Nairobi. He eventually landed his dream job as a partner in a lion conservation group in Kenya, trying to “help local people in Northern Kenya find ways to live alongside these big toothsome carnivores.”

He spent almost a year exploring the city’s real estate wilderness before stepping through the door of the Dolores Heights property. The first thing he saw was a small nook outfitted with a bay window. The three walls of glass framed a view of the San Francisco skyline that took his breath away. He knew this was the house. He wrote an offer just north of $2 million that included his personal story, and the house was his.

After living there as it was for about a year, he asked a friend, the interior designer Kevin Sawyers, to help him pick out some furnishings and bat around design ideas. Sawyers insisted that Thomson get serious: interview other designers, think bigger and call him again if he still wanted to team up. Eventually, Thomson called, and the project began in earnest. Sawyers is known for his bold moves; bright colors, mixed patterns and unexpected textures are just a few of his signatures.

“I think traditionally; I’ve always wanted to play it a bit safe,” says Thomson. “So I love that he pushes me. I had to develop a little bit of trust and willingness to just hand over the reins to him.”