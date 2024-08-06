Skip to main content
Here’s every official Outside Lands after-party. (There’s even more than last year)

A large joyous crowd gathers at a music festival, with excited fans at the front cheering, laughing, and singing, displaying a lively and energetic atmosphere.
Not going to Outside Lands this year? Can’t get enough of your favorites? The festival partnered with local venues on 17 late-night shows around San Francisco. | Source: Courtesy Alive Coverage
By Astrid Kane

Whether you’re a tireless festival veteran or a music-loving introvert who prefers not to be surrounded by 75,000 people, it’s increasingly possible to experience an extra dose of Outside Lands on your own terms. Over the past few years, festival producer Another Planet Entertainment has labored mightily to partner with local venues on late-night shows featuring acts who performed earlier in the day. With most starting at 10 p.m. — just as Golden Gate Park’s noise curfew goes into effect — these official after-parties allow DJs and musicians to show fans a different side of themselves. 

The official Outside Lands’ Night Shows promise some 17 performers all weekend at eight venues around the city, several more than last year (although a handful have already sold out). They’re mostly middle-tier — meaning, sadly, no Killers, Grace Jones or Chappell Roan — and lean toward DJs and EDM acts. But anyone who missed Romy, STRFKR or Corinne Bailey Rae at the main event or didn’t throw down hundreds of dollars for a festival wristband has a second chance to catch a set. 

Just about every show begins at 10 p.m., and they’re all 21-and-up. Keep in mind, Muni will be packed by about 8:30 p.m., and ride-shares from Golden Gate Park will grow scarce. So if you plan to stay on-site through the last song, give yourself time to get across town — and keep your eyes and ears peeled for any secret shows.

Friday, Aug. 9

A person with short black hair is playing an electronic keyboard on stage, dressed in a patterned shirt against a blue background, focused intently on the performance.
Romy, a member of the xx, will play a DJ set at 1015 Folsom. | Source: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Romy

Having put out a thoroughly vulnerable solo record last fall, Romy — a member of electro-minimalist band the xx — is increasingly staking out terrain of her own, combining effortlessly danceable beats with grief-stricken lyrics about love and loss. (Fred Again, of June’s Civic Center rave, was a producer on her 2023 album, “Mid Air.”) Tonally speaking, this DJ set, on the eve of her Outside Lands performance, ought to be comparatively chill. 

Address
1015 Folsom
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$35

Fletcher

It was only a few years ago that having even one out-and-proud queer woman on a festival billing was unusual, but L.A.-based pop star Fletcher is one of several playing Outside Lands this year. Through songs like “Bitter” and “Becky’s So Hot,” she brings an unapologetically high-femme yearning to her craft, and a venue as cozy as the Independent is the ideal spot for her to show off her talents.

Address
The Independent
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
Sold out

Sidepiece

To get an idea of Sidepiece’s brand of trap-inflected house, just look to the duo’s first post-Outside Lands gig, at LIV in Las Vegas —  the very definition of a pricey megaclub. This collaboration between two established DJs, Party Favor and Nitti Gritti, came together just before the pandemic and soared to the top while everybody was stuck streaming at home, netting a Grammy nomination in 2021 for best dance recording. In other words, this one’s for the true party animals who can never get enough bass drops. 

Address
Public Works
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$48.82
A DJ wearing sunglasses and a black hat stands behind mixing equipment with both hands raised. The background features vibrant red, blue, and purple lights.
Shiba San is returning to Outside Lands for the second time in three years. | Source: FilmMagic/Getty Images

Shiba San x CID

Shiba San played Outside Lands in 2021, when it was held over Halloween weekend, and the French DJ has only delved further into Chicago house in the years since. Under his Dogecoin-but-make-it-rabid logo, Shiba tours the world with ferocity, and at Great Northern, he partners with the NYC-based and equally established CID, who won a Grammy more than a decade ago for his contribution to a Lana Del Rey remix. 

Address
Great Northern
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$15.68

Mindchatter

It is simply impossible to pigeonhole Mindchatter, aka Bryce Connolly, to a single genre. (He once described his sound as a “combination of electronic and organic elements,” with little elaboration.) When the New Yorker, who has toured with festival heavy-hitters like Polo & Pan and SG Lewis, gets on the decks at Monarch, the set will take the audience on a genuine journey.

Address
Monarch
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$35

BALTHVS

Fans of Khruangbin, take note: Prolific Colombian psych-rock trio BALTHVS creates dreamy soundscapes that must be seen live to be fully appreciated. Largely instrumental and full of improvisation, their sets are known for being just funky enough to keep listeners from drifting off with their eyes closed and a smile on their lips. If you went hard during the day, the band behind songs like “Mango Season” and “Sun Colored Eyes” may help recharge your power crystals.

Address
Rickshaw Stop
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$38.45

Marsh

Some artists imitate their heroes in hamfisted ways, while others show a far lighter touch. In the case of British DJ and producer Marsh, listeners can hear the subtle yet unmistakable influence of electronic gods like Aphex Twin and Eric Prydz. Known for his periodic livestreams, Marsh has built a reputation for approachably melodic yet delicately wrought progressive house.

Address
Audio SF
Opening hours
9:30 p.m.
Price
$30
A man with short, light brown hair and a mustache plays an electric guitar. He wears a T-shirt with &quot;THE END IS NEAR&quot; printed on it, against a blurred, colorful background.
Sturgill Simpson headlines Outside Lands on Sunday night, but superfans can pay top dollar for a ticket to see him Friday at Bimbo's. | Source: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Sturgill Simpson with Katie Pruitt

Life ain’t fair, and the world is mean, as country star Sturgill Simpson sings. And while that may be true (exhibit A: this show is officially sold out, with tickets on StubHub going for $400 or more), here is a rare opportunity to see a twangy headliner play an intimate, pre-festival set two days before he takes the Lands End stage. 

(Note: This show was originally scheduled for Saturday night at The Independent.)

Address
Bimbo's
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
Sold out

Saturday, Aug. 10

SnakeGang (Snakehips and EarthGang)

Since breaking out with 2015’s decadent party jam “All My Friends,” U.K. duo Snakehips have crafted a particular style of electro-R&B. (Think James Blake, if he veered further into hip-hop.) And the already-full billing has grown larger, with Atlanta rap duo EarthGang teaming up with Snakehips to create the one-night-only “SnakeGang.” Consequently, expect this one to go very late — wrapping around 2:30 a.m.

Address
Public Works
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$48.82

Roosevelt

German DJ and synth master Roosevelt can remix a space-funk gloss into even the grooviest songs (and, for good measure, Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere”). His uptempo, psychedelic and sweet-natured tracks should be a fantastic Saturday-night coda for anyone who just wants to dance for a few more hours.

Address
Bimbo's
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$44.25
A woman in a white lace dress with a flower in her hair sings passionately with a microphone on stage, with a colorful &quot;Love&quot; sign in the background.
Peruvian DJ/producer Sofia Kourtesis is the very definition of an up-and-comer. | Source: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Sofia Kourtesis + Anish Kumar

The only official after-party to bring two OSL performers together is also the farthest from the festival site — on Barneveld Avenue in the Bayview. But fans of Sofia Kourtesis’ beguiling loops and Anish Kumar’s anthemic bangers won’t be dissuaded by the long ride to Space 550. Both of these up-and-coming European DJ-producers make music that’s powerful and infectious in its own way, and both should be on your “Ones to Watch” list.

Address
Space 550
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$28.38

Sunday, Aug. 11

A woman in a colorful, floral-patterned outfit is performing on stage, holding a decorated cylindrical instrument near a microphone with a red and black background.
Corinne Bailey Rae is practically a household name in England but far less known in the U.S. | Source: Robin Little/Getty Images

Corinne Bailey Rae

After a seven-year hiatus, U.K. singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae released “Black Rainbows” in 2023. The album vaulted her back into British stardom, but despite racking up well over 1 billion streams and collaborating with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Questlove, the airy-voiced Rae remains less well-known stateside. But maybe not for long. 

Address
Bimbo's
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
$59.70

STRFKR

It’s been 13 years since STRFKR last played Outside Lands. But having released their seventh full-length album, “Parallel Realms,” this year to considerable acclaim, the Portland-based indie five-piece whose name began as a cheeky joke is firmly back on the festival circuit. This sold-out show at the Independent ought to showcase the impressive oeuvre of the band that never gave up.

Address
The Independent
Opening hours
10 p.m.
Price
Sold out

Uncle Waffles

Born in the tiny African nation of Eswatini, Uncle Waffles taught herself to DJ during the pandemic, and within four years, she was getting sampled by Beyoncé. A kinetic performer known for her dance moves, Uncle Waffles is known as “princess of amapiano,” a South African genre that fuses deep house, jazz and soul.

Address
1015 Folsom
Opening hours
9 p.m.
Price
$25
A DJ, wearing headphones and a name tag, mixes music on a deck with colorful lights, a cityscape, and a bridge with bright reflections over the water at night.
Michigan native Seth Troxler has been a festival whirlwind in recent years. | Source: Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Seth Troxler


Outdoor, mostly daytime festivals tend to go heavy on house and light on techno, but hard-touring Seth Troxler is here to even out the ratio. Sharp-eyed observers may notice that this show starts while Troxler is still playing Outside Lands’ SOMA stage — he’s the last act of the weekend there — and that’s because at Monarch, he’s topping a bill with support from DJ M3, HIDRA and Paige P & Lexbeams. Cap off the weekend with a set by one of the best DJs in the world.

Address
Monarch
Opening hours
9 p.m.
Price
$29.40

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

