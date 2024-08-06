Whether you’re a tireless festival veteran or a music-loving introvert who prefers not to be surrounded by 75,000 people, it’s increasingly possible to experience an extra dose of Outside Lands on your own terms. Over the past few years, festival producer Another Planet Entertainment has labored mightily to partner with local venues on late-night shows featuring acts who performed earlier in the day. With most starting at 10 p.m. — just as Golden Gate Park’s noise curfew goes into effect — these official after-parties allow DJs and musicians to show fans a different side of themselves.
The official Outside Lands’ Night Shows promise some 17 performers all weekend at eight venues around the city, several more than last year (although a handful have already sold out). They’re mostly middle-tier — meaning, sadly, no Killers, Grace Jones or Chappell Roan — and lean toward DJs and EDM acts. But anyone who missed Romy, STRFKR or Corinne Bailey Rae at the main event or didn’t throw down hundreds of dollars for a festival wristband has a second chance to catch a set.
Keep in mind, Muni will be packed by about 8:30 p.m., and ride-shares from Golden Gate Park will grow scarce. So if you plan to stay on-site through the last song, give yourself time to get across town — and keep your eyes and ears peeled for secret shows.
Friday, Aug. 9
Having put out a thoroughly vulnerable solo record last fall, Romy — a member of electro-minimalist band the xx — is increasingly staking out terrain of her own, combining effortlessly danceable beats with grief-stricken lyrics about love and loss. (Fred Again, of June’s Civic Center rave, was a producer on her 2023 album, “Mid Air.”) Tonally speaking, this DJ set, on the eve of her Outside Lands performance, ought to be comparatively chill.
- Address
- 1015 Folsom
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $35
It was only a few years ago that having even one out-and-proud queer woman on a festival billing was unusual, but L.A.-based pop star Fletcher is one of several playing Outside Lands this year. Through songs like “Bitter” and “Becky’s So Hot,” she brings an unapologetically high-femme yearning to her craft, and a venue as cozy as the Independent is the ideal spot for her to show off her talents.
- Address
- The Independent
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- Sold out
To get an idea of Sidepiece’s brand of trap-inflected house, just look to the duo’s first post-Outside Lands gig, at LIV in Las Vegas — the very definition of a pricey megaclub. This collaboration between two established DJs, Party Favor and Nitti Gritti, came together just before the pandemic and soared to the top while everybody was stuck streaming at home, netting a Grammy nomination in 2021 for best dance recording. In other words, this one’s for the true party animals who can never get enough bass drops.
- Address
- Public Works
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $48.82
Shiba San played Outside Lands in 2021, when it was held over Halloween weekend, and the French DJ has only delved further into Chicago house in the years since. Under his Dogecoin-but-make-it-rabid logo, Shiba tours the world with ferocity, and at Great Northern, he partners with the NYC-based and equally established CID, who won a Grammy more than a decade ago for his contribution to a Lana Del Rey remix.
- Address
- Great Northern
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $15.68
It is simply impossible to pigeonhole Mindchatter, aka Bryce Connolly, to a single genre. (He once described his sound as a “combination of electronic and organic elements,” with little elaboration.) When the New Yorker, who has toured with festival heavy-hitters like Polo & Pan and SG Lewis, gets on the decks at Monarch, the set will take the audience on a genuine journey.
- Address
- Monarch
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $35
Fans of Khruangbin, take note: Prolific Colombian psych-rock trio BALTHVS creates dreamy soundscapes that must be seen live to be fully appreciated. Largely instrumental and full of improvisation, their sets are known for being just funky enough to keep listeners from drifting off with their eyes closed and a smile on their lips. If you went hard during the day, the band behind songs like “Mango Season” and “Sun Colored Eyes” may help recharge your power crystals.
- Address
- Rickshaw Stop
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $38.45
Some artists imitate their heroes in hamfisted ways, while others show a far lighter touch. In the case of British DJ and producer Marsh, listeners can hear the subtle yet unmistakable influence of electronic gods like Aphex Twin and Eric Prydz. Known for his periodic livestreams, Marsh has built a reputation for approachably melodic yet delicately wrought progressive house.
- Address
- Audio SF
- Opening hours
- 9:30 p.m.
- Price
- $30
Life ain’t fair, and the world is mean, as country star Sturgill Simpson sings. And while that may be true (exhibit A: this show is officially sold out, with tickets on StubHub going for $400 or more), here is a rare opportunity to see a twangy headliner play an intimate, pre-festival set two days before he takes the Lands End stage.
(Note: This show was originally scheduled for Saturday night at The Independent.)
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- Sold out
Saturday, Aug. 10
Since breaking out with 2015’s decadent party jam “All My Friends,” U.K. duo Snakehips have crafted a particular style of electro-R&B. (Think James Blake, if he veered further into hip-hop.) And the already-full billing has grown larger, with Atlanta rap duo EarthGang teaming up with Snakehips to create the one-night-only “SnakeGang.” Consequently, expect this one to go very late — wrapping around 2:30 a.m.
- Address
- Public Works
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $48.82
German DJ and synth master Roosevelt can remix a space-funk gloss into even the grooviest songs (and, for good measure, Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere”). His uptempo, psychedelic and sweet-natured tracks should be a fantastic Saturday-night coda for anyone who just wants to dance for a few more hours.
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $44.25
The only official after-party to bring two OSL performers together is also the farthest from the festival site — on Barneveld Avenue in the Bayview. But fans of Sofia Kourtesis’ beguiling loops and Anish Kumar’s anthemic bangers won’t be dissuaded by the long ride to Space 550. Both of these up-and-coming European DJ-producers make music that’s powerful and infectious in its own way, and both should be on your “Ones to Watch” list.
- Address
- Space 550
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $28.38
Sunday, Aug. 11
After a seven-year hiatus, U.K. singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae released “Black Rainbows” in 2023. The album vaulted her back into British stardom, but despite racking up well over 1 billion streams and collaborating with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney and Questlove, the airy-voiced Rae remains less well-known stateside. But maybe not for long.
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- $59.70
It’s been 13 years since STRFKR last played Outside Lands. But having released their seventh full-length album, “Parallel Realms,” this year to considerable acclaim, the Portland-based indie five-piece whose name began as a cheeky joke is firmly back on the festival circuit. This sold-out show at the Independent ought to showcase the impressive oeuvre of the band that never gave up.
- Address
- The Independent
- Opening hours
- 10 p.m.
- Price
- Sold out
Born in the tiny African nation of Eswatini, Uncle Waffles taught herself to DJ during the pandemic, and within four years, she was getting sampled by Beyoncé. A kinetic performer known for her dance moves, Uncle Waffles is known as “princess of amapiano,” a South African genre that fuses deep house, jazz and soul.
- Address
- 1015 Folsom
- Opening hours
- 9 p.m.
- Price
- $25
Outdoor, mostly daytime festivals tend to go heavy on house and light on techno, but hard-touring Seth Troxler is here to even out the ratio. Sharp-eyed observers may notice that this show starts while Troxler is still playing Outside Lands’ SOMA stage — he’s the last act of the weekend there — and that’s because at Monarch, he’s topping a bill with support from DJ M3, HIDRA and Paige P & Lexbeams. Cap off the weekend with a set by one of the best DJs in the world.
- Address
- Monarch
- Opening hours
- 9 p.m.
- Price
- $29.40