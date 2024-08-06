Whether you’re a tireless festival veteran or a music-loving introvert who prefers not to be surrounded by 75,000 people, it’s increasingly possible to experience an extra dose of Outside Lands on your own terms. Over the past few years, festival producer Another Planet Entertainment has labored mightily to partner with local venues on late-night shows featuring acts who performed earlier in the day. With most starting at 10 p.m. — just as Golden Gate Park’s noise curfew goes into effect — these official after-parties allow DJs and musicians to show fans a different side of themselves.

The official Outside Lands’ Night Shows promise some 17 performers all weekend at eight venues around the city, several more than last year (although a handful have already sold out). They’re mostly middle-tier — meaning, sadly, no Killers, Grace Jones or Chappell Roan — and lean toward DJs and EDM acts. But anyone who missed Romy, STRFKR or Corinne Bailey Rae at the main event or didn’t throw down hundreds of dollars for a festival wristband has a second chance to catch a set.

Keep in mind, Muni will be packed by about 8:30 p.m., and ride-shares from Golden Gate Park will grow scarce. So if you plan to stay on-site through the last song, give yourself time to get across town — and keep your eyes and ears peeled for secret shows.