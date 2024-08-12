Trump, Musk blast Kamala Harris in rambling, glitchy X livestream

“I’m not a dyed-in-the-wool Republican,” Musk told Trump. “I just think we’re at this critical juncture. I think you’re the path to prosperity, and Kamala is the opposite.”

Musk said Harris is “not a moderate” and is “actually very far left,” pointing out that Harris’ father was a Marxist economist.

“She is a San Francisco liberal who destroyed San Francisco and then, as attorney general, she destroyed California,” Trump said. “When you think of her, San Francisco 15 years ago, I had a great friend Bob Tisch, he said it’s the greatest city in America. And now it’s almost not livable there. And California likewise. And she was involved in the destruction of San Francisco and the destruction of California.”

Trump, who called Harris “not a smart person,” claimed she “destroyed” San Francisco during her tenure as the city’s district attorney.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump blasted Kamala Harris in an interview livestreamed Monday on social media platform X, with the former president deriding her as a “radical, left San Francisco liberal” and “farther left than Bernie Sanders.”

NEW from @KamalaHQ on Trump’s *unhinged* interview with @elonmusk : “Trump’s entire campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself — self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class and who cannot run a livestream in the year 2024.” pic.twitter.com/G3sDUSoDNm

“This massive attack demonstrates the opposition to just listen to what Donald Trump has to say,” Musk said.

When the chat kicked off — 42 minutes after its scheduled start time — Musk again mentioned the alleged DDOS (distributed denial-of-service) attack.

Musk blamed the issue on a cyberattack that deliberately overwhelmed the web server with traffic to prevent people from tuning in.

The interview, which was livestreamed through X Spaces, a feature that allows users of the platform to host audio conversations, got off to a glitchy start. As low-fi techno beats played through Trump’s X account, a host of people reported being unable to join the chat.

Harris’ campaign clapped back in a statement released minutes after the livestream ended, calling the interview “unhinged.”

During a rambling conversation that lasted nearly two hours and garnered more than a million listeners, Musk and Trump touched on the assassination attempt against the former president, immigration and inflation.

Musk framed the livestream as an appeal to undecided voters to support Trump’s run for the presidency. Musk — the world’s richest person — pledged to donate $45 million a month to a pro-Trump Super PAC. He said the livestream would be unscripted, with “no limits on subject matter.”

Musk pitched the idea of a “government efficiency commission” to cut “government overspending,” which he blames for inflation.

“And I’d love to help out on such a commission if it was formed,” Musk said.

“You’re the greatest cost-cutter in the world,” Trump replied.

Since taking over Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as X, Musk has laid off 6,000 employees, roughly 80% of its staff.

Musk’s support of Trump is part of a wave of Silicon Valley tech executives who have thrown their support behind the former president, a shift from a traditionally liberal industry. Prominent tech billionaire David Sacks held a Trump fundraiser in June — complete with mini hamburgers with American flags in them — which raised $12 million for the former president’s campaign.

The interview comes after Musk moved X’s headquarters out of San Francisco and into an office space shared with xAI.