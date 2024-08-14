Yorman Roa’s nightmare came true Monday morning: His RV was towed.

For two years, the RV has been home for the 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker, partner Carla Hernandez and their two girls. The irony was that on the morning it was towed, he was looking at a one-bedroom apartment in a complex in the Parkmerced neighborhood, offered through a city program for people living in a vehicle encampment on Zoo Road. When he came outside, the RV was gone.

“I’m tired of living like this, going from one place to another,” Roa, who speaks Spanish, said through an interpreter.

Roa retrieved his RV from the impound lot and returned Tuesday to Zoo Road, hours before a monthlong parking ban went into effect at midnight. There, the owners of a dozen vehicles were preparing to leave, packing away generators and hitching trailers to trucks. Like the Roa family, many were taking up housing offers. Problem was, the move-in date is Friday, so they all relocated once again — to spend a few more nights on city streets. But different city streets.