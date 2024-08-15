The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is filing a groundbreaking lawsuit against 16 of the world’s most-visited websites that allow users to generate deepfake pornography of real women and children.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the People of the State of California, says the sites violate state and federal laws, such as prohibitions against revenge pornography, by producing explicit images without the consent of its victims.

“This investigation has taken us to the darkest corners of the internet, and I am absolutely horrified for the women and girls who have had to endure this exploitation,” City Attorney David Chiu said in a statement shared with The Standard. “We have to be very clear that this is not innovation—this is sexual abuse.”

Experts estimate millions of deepfake pornographic images are created annually, with the vast majority targeting women and girls, the lawsuit said.