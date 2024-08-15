In our latest Eat Here Now column, we serve up the newest, the hottest, the buzziest or simply the rediscovered in SF food. If you can pick only one place to eat at this week — go here.

When I think of a bargain lunch, Angler, the Michelin-starred Embarcadero restaurant, isn’t where my mind goes. The waterfront restaurant — with its hulking hearth and walls covered in taxidermy, like a billionaire’s hunting cabin — is a destination for live-fire cooking and pricey seafood. It’s only slightly more approachable than sister restaurant Saison, where dinner begins at $328 per person.

So I was delightfully surprised — shocked, even — to find that Angler might be offering the best value of any Michelin-starred restaurant in the city. That is, at lunch.

In March, the restaurant rolled out the “Quick Catch” lunch menu (available Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m.). At $45 for three courses, it will make you wonder if they’ve made a mathematical mistake.