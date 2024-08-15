If you’ve been feeling like this sort of construction work is more common than usual around the city, it’s not just your imagination. “You are correct about there being quite a few projects happening on the roads right now,” said San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency spokesperson Michael Roccaforte.

Almost the entire block of 11th Street between Harrison and Folsom streets in San Francisco’s South of Market is taken up with thick plastic barriers and heavy earth-moving equipment. In the Presidio, a section of Mason Street is lined with cones and a pedestrian detour. On Ocean Avenue in Ingleside, an entire lane is closed in places to repair pedestrian islands. Across town, in the Tenderloin, Taylor Street is being repaved. Even City Hall is not immune. Signs on Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place announce “road work ahead.”

Across San Francisco, streets and sidewalks are getting closed off or torn up at an above-average rate. The intersection of Polk and Filbert streets in Nob Hill has several excavators parked at the corners every morning, while a stack of heavy pipes sits on nearby Bay Street, eliminating all parking on the block between Larkin and Hyde streets.

The work being done on 11th St. is part of an improvement project meant to make the street — a nightlife corridor that doubles as a bike-commuter thoroughfare by day, with several bus routes — safer and more comfortable. According to the “No Stopping” signage posted to the orange-and-white-striped horses, the construction is set to continue through Dec. 27.

The city deems much of this work to be urgently necessary. For instance, an intermittent stormwater improvement project on a low-lying section of Folsom Street in the Mission will help prevent flooding of the kind that happened on New Year’s Eve 2022.