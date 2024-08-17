A fixer-upper Victorian with everything you could want — and one thing you might not

This is “The Find,” an obsessive house hunter’s index of the four best San Francisco real estate buys of the moment.

In San Francisco, you have two choices if you want to buy a home.

Choice 1: Pay the most money for it. This is all well and good but involves having more money than the Nvidia engineer bidding against you. Good luck with that.

Choice 2: Have a vision for how the home could be transformed, one that other homebuyers don’t see. If everyone else disregards a house because of its style, layout, location, size, or — as with one of this week’s homes — it’s saddled with tenant-occupied units, they are not going to put an offer on it. On those rare occasions when a diamond is spotted in the rough, you can lock in a lower price than if there were a lot of competing offers.