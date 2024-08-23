They landed on a combination that’s 50% gin and, in lieu of vermouth, 50% manzanilla sherry, plus a touch of Jacobsen sea salt. Further, the gin is split between Bombay Sapphire and Gordon’s — a highbrow-lowbrow mashup befitting the 4-month-old bar.

That’s no accident. To get the Tallboy Martini just right, owner Den Stephens says, the team tried every gin they could find. “We absolutely ran it through the gantlet,” he says. “We knew we wanted to create a lower-proof, crushable, but sophisticated martini.”

If you order the eponymous cocktail at Tallboy, a self-described “martini dive bar” in Oakland’s Temescal neighborhood, you’ll get a drink that’s not only stiff and strong but teetering on the edge of saline.

Although fino and manzanilla sherry both come from the same grape (Palomino), Stephens preferred the latter’s oceanic quality, as it’s produced on the coast of Spain. The resulting martini, he adds, is “delicate, and there’s tension.”

It’s also $10, an almost unheard-of price for a cocktail in the Bay Area.

The endless debates over the martini — what should go in it, what shouldn’t, how boozy it should be — can be tedious to those of us who don’t become argumentative after throwing back our second. But Tallboy may have the antidote. Stephens’ driving goal is simple: “How much cheeky irreverence can we fit into one relatively large space?”