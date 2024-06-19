But when was the last time you saw the classic v-shaped silhouette that used to signify you were having a martini?

In our era of alterna-martinis, this is a somewhat controversial question. There are ingredients to consider: Hard-liners believe a martini must be unequal parts gin and vermouth, olive brine accepted. A more open-minded camp argues that vodka makes an acceptable base spirit. Then there’s the question of garnish—either a lemon twist, pimento-stuffed olive, or perhaps an onion. By still another definition, a martini can feature either gin or vodka, but must be served up (meaning shaken or stirred with ice) and in a martini glass.

Last month, while dining at the new Tiya in the Marina, I plucked a cherry tomato garnish from an egg cup-shaped glass known as a Nick and Nora. Five tiny drops of extra virgin olive oil floated on top of my sourdough-infused vodka-based drink, mesmerizing me as I pondered: What makes a martini a martini anymore?

5 bars that serve a martini in its proper, v-shaped glass 📍Martuni’s, 4 Valencia St., Mint Hill Head to San Francisco’s only true piano bar for alarmingly large gin and vodka martinis. 📍Bix, 56 Gold St., Jackson Square Belly up to the bar for some of the city’s most well-balanced martinis, served with a side of live jazz. 📍House of Prime Rib, 1906 Van Ness Ave., Polk Gulch Martinis at this temple to medium-rare beef land on your table alongside the ice-filled shaker they were mixed in. 📍Zam Zam, 1906 Van Ness Ave., Haight-Ashbury Immortalized by Herb Caen as “the Holy Shrine of the Dry Martini,” this Haight Street bar is a must-visit for martini lovers. 📍Lone Palm, 3394 22nd St., Mission White tablecloths, free salty snacks and dim lighting make this a classic two-martini date-night bar.



The vessel might be the most symbolic departure of all. While a handful of San Francisco bars and restaurants still pour ice-cold martinis into the conical glass, it’s far more common today to see them sliding across the bar in either a bell-shaped Nick and Nora or a wide-rimmed coupe. The latter shape seems to signify you’re about to embark on a martini made with non-traditional ingredients (perhaps truffle-infused vodka or splash of sherry).

So when did San Francisco martini-markers abandon the angular, Art Deco-inspired glass that was once so intimately associated with the drink?

Jayson Wilde, beverage director for prolific San Francisco hospitality company Future Bars, says the shift happened during the early aughts, as a by-product of the American craft cocktail renaissance. In 2006, when Future Bars opened Bourbon & Branch in the Tenderloin, one of the city’s pioneering craft cocktail bars, they served martinis in v-shaped glasses. But it wasn’t by choice. “There wasn’t a good option for a sexy martini glass,” Wilde said, noting that Libbey was basically the only company producing barware at scale. “They were hard to find.” America was still coming out of the ’90s, when anything served in a conical glass got categorized as a martini, whether that meant a cosmopolitan or a lemon drop.

But as craft cocktail culture proliferated across the country, more cocktail glass suppliers began to spring up. That’s when Wilde says some bars started to switch over to coupes. There was a practical reason for the change too: “[Coupes are] simply easier to carry on a tray,” Wilde said. “They’re easier to pass off to a guest so you’re not spilling half your drink walking away from the bar.”